WATCH: Tom Brady throws touchdown pass to Julio Jones

Watch Tom Brady throw a touchdown pass to Julio Jones at a Buccaneers practice on Thursday. Hall-of-fame tight end Rob Gronkowski retired once again from football.

So, the seven-time super bowl champion advocated for Jones’ signing. Even with a lot of firepower, no one can replace Gronk. Based on Tampa Bay’s offseason moves, this should be an exciting NFL season.

In the 2021 NFL season, the seven-time pro-bowl receiver appeared in 10 games. Jones made four receptions for 434 yards and scored one touchdown for the Titans.

The 11-year veteran is past his prime, but history has shown us that Brady can get the most out of any receiver, e.g., Reche Caldwell in 2006. By the way, rest in peace to that hard-working receiver.

There is no question that Jones was once one of the best receivers in the NFL. Though, he’s not had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2019. And it’s not like Ryan Tannehill is that much worse of a quarterback than Matt Ryan. He’s not.

Due to a lingering hamstring injury Jones sustained in Week 3 against the Colts, the receiver went on to miss seven games of the 17-game schedule.

Watch the video above. Last season, Tannehill threw 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, passed for 3,734 yards and completed 67.2% of his passes. On the other hand, Ryan threw 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, passed for 3,968 yards and completed 67% of his passes.

In the Titans’ 19-16 divisional round loss to the Bengals, Jones made six receptions for 62 yards.

Now, maybe the two-time All-Pro receiver can play like his younger self with the greatest quarterback of all time. This could be a win-win situation for Jones and the Bucs. Hopefully, all the distractions are gone. The team is better off without Antonio Brown.

In all 17 games played last season, Brady threw 43 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, passed for 5,316 yards and had a completion percentage of 67.5%. The three-time MVP turns 45 next week, and he’s still playing at a high level.

In addition to Jones, Brady has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Kyle Rudolph and other weapons at his disposal. Fans are interested in seeing how rookie tight ends Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Ben Beise will fit into the team’s offense. Preseason is the make-it-or-break-it time for young players. It’s serious business.

