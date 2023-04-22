On Thursday, the MLB suspended New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer for 10 games for using grip-enhancing substances.

Scherzer has already confirmed that he will not be appealing as he doesn’t think that he can overturn the decision.

The Mets’ right-hander began his suspension on Thursday night and will be eligible to return on May 1st against the Atlanta Braves. Due to rotation changes, Scherzer will miss only one start due to his suspension.

The former Cy Young winner was suspended due to a sticky substance that was found on his hands. According to the Mets’ pitcher, he only had a mixture of sweat and rosin on his hands to improve tackiness.

Unfortunately for Scherzer, the umpire disagreed and the MLB denied his request for a neutral arbitrator.

However, a former video of formerly suspended pitcher Trevor Bauer has resurfaced, showing that sweat and rosin improves tactness around the ball. Since sweat is naturally occurring, the mix between the two could be argued as legal.

Knowing the advantage that his might give a pitcher, Bauer questions how the MLB will decide to police the combination of two substances (sweat and rosin) that are inherently a part of baseball.

Watch Trevor Bauer explain what happens when sweat and rosin are mixed below.

Max Scherzer was ejected (and suspended for 10 games) for getting caught with a foreign substance. Yet he says the stickiness was just from sweat and rosin, and this video by Trevor Bauer seems to support that. What am I missing?! pic.twitter.com/RFSrlV2V4Q — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 20, 2023

Max Scherzer Ejected on Wednesday Night Against Los Angeles Dodgers

Before being ejected against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Scherzer had customary between-inning hand checks.

After the third inning, umpire Phil Cuzzi made Scherzer wash his hands and reapply rosin. Scherzer complied and washed his hands with alcohol in front of the MLB official. According to Scherzer, his hands became stickier after his hands were washed with alcohol. The Mets’ pitcher even had to switch gloves because there was too much rosin present.

Scherzer was ejected in the fourth inning with chief Dan Bellino claiming that it was the “stickiest hand [he’s] ever inspected”.

Trevor Bauer Explains Why New York Met’s Max Scherzer Got Suspended

Now there’s an old video of Bauer re-surfacing, many MLB fans are questioning whether Scherzer truly should have been suspended.

It appears that when sweat and rosin are mixed, it creates a sticky substance that can help a pitcher improve their grip on the baseball.

In the video, Bauer holds a baseball with a clean hand. It’s evident that the ball falls right out.

Bauer continues by putting his hands through his hair to pick up sweat and mixes it together with rosin. Together, the combination of the two makes the ball extremely tacky. Bauer even says in the video that he’s not sure how the MLB will police the mixture, since sweat is legal.

Bauer was wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform at the time of the video. He was signed to the Dodgers in February 2021 on a three-year deal but hasn’t pitched a game for LA since June 2021.

