Week 1 NFL Starters at Quarterback Were Younger Than They’ve Been For a Decade

David Evans
bryce young cj stroud
  • Week 1 NFL starting quarterbacks are becoming progressively younger.
  • The average age of Week 1 NFL starters in 2023 plummeted to 27.89 years, the youngest in over a decade.
  • The retirement of seasoned quarterbacks such as Tom Brady has contributed to the decrease in average age.

The NFL’s opening week in 2023 showcased a striking trend: quarterbacks are getting younger. As Week 1 unfolded, it became clear that teams are increasingly turning to younger talent to lead their offenses. This movement towards youth is altering the traditional quarterback paradigm, which historically favored experience. This shift has implications for the way teams strategize and develop their playbooks, with potential long-term impacts on the game’s evolution.

NFL Week 1 Starting QB Average Ages by Year

Year Average Age
2002 29.24
2003 30.01
2004 29.69
2005 28.96
2006 30.10
2007 29.23
2008 29.05
2009 29.44
2010 28.75
2011 28.82
2012 27.97
2013 28.40
2014 29.98
2015 29.82
2016 29.18
2017 30.34
2018 30.11
2019 29.88
2020 29.53
2021 29.15
2022 29.16
2023 27.89

NFL Starting QBs Are Getting Younger

The NFL is on the cusp of a new era defined by the youthful exuberance of its quarterbacks. This shift is illustrated by the notable decrease in the average age of Week 1 starters. The trend suggests a growing reliance on younger players’ agility, innovation, and adaptability, a move that could reshape the future of football offenses.

With quarterbacks like Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson going early in the NFL Draft, it seems more teams are handing the reins over to rookie quarterbacks.

With a penchant for adaptability and a flair for modern playstyles, these young quarterbacks are being trusted to carry the mantle earlier in their careers. They’re not only stepping into the shoes left by retirees but also driving an evolution in offensive schemes that capitalize on their mobile, high-energy play.

The enthusiasm and unique skill sets of these young leaders are injecting vitality into the NFL, possibly setting the stage for a new brand of football.

Average Age of Week 1 NFL Starting QB in 2023 Was 27.89, Lowest in a Decade

The dip to an average age of 27.89 years for Week 1 starters marks a notable youth infusion into the quarterback position. This decline reflects not only a generational change but also a changing expectation of the quarterback role within teams.

2023 Week 1 was a far cry from the early 2000s where the average age of a starting NFL QB was around 30.

The lower average age suggests that teams are more willing to gamble on the promise of youth than the reliability of age. It also speaks to a league adapting to the fast-paced, innovative styles of college football, which feeds into the professional ranks.

Retiring Veterans Help Lower Average Age

The vacuum left by the retirement of iconic quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Matt Ryan represents a watershed moment for the league.

With the exit of such enduring figures, teams have not hesitated to promote younger prospects to starting roles.

This has resulted in a steep learning curve for new quarterbacks but also a rich opportunity for them to shape their teams’ identities around their distinctive talents and for the league to embrace change.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“The current landscape of NFL quarterbacks is indicative of a sea change propelled by recent retirements and the rise of young talent,” says Nick Raffoul, the Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “This year’s Week 1 starters have brought the average age to a record low, underscoring a league that’s rapidly adapting and evolving.

“As teams bet on youth over experience, we’re witnessing a gamble that may redefine NFL offenses and make the game more exciting than ever.”

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
