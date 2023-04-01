Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, stars of the documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham,” have reportedly lost a staggering £3 million ($3.69 million) over the last 12 months on their soccer club, Wrexham AFC. Despite the financial setback, the duo remains committed to supporting the club and its growth.

In 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC, a National League soccer club in North Wales. The pair quickly fell in love with the town, with McElhenney, a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, finding a sense of community in Wrexham reminiscent of his hometown in Philadelphia.

Reynolds, known for his ventures in Mint Mobile and formerly Aviation Gin, shares this passion for the community-driven club.

According to the BBC, the club saw its turnover increase but the club still showed a loss in the past year.

Turnover increased by a whopping 404% totaling nearly £6 million ($7.38 million)

Loss of £2.914 million ($3.58 million) due to a surge in player wages and football costs.

Matchday income accounted for £2.65 million ($3.26 million)

Retail sales from the club shop and online raised £1.303 million ($1.6 million)

Sponsorship and advertising generated £1.053 million ($1.3 million).

Reynolds and McElhenney Still Committed to the Club

Even with these financial losses, Reynolds and McElhenney remain steadfast in their commitment to Wrexham AFC, as the team currently battles Notts County for the National League title. The club’s statement affirms the duo’s dedication: “We remain committed to playing a full part in the life of the club and making a positive difference, in every way, for the benefit of everyone in this wonderful place we have taken to our hearts.”

The actors established the company R.R. McReynolds LLC in 2021 to purchase Wrexham AFC for £2 million ($2.46 million). In the year leading up to June 2022, the firm provided a loan of £3.67 million ($4.51 million) to the club, including funds to buy the freehold of the Racecourse ground and £1.2 million ($1.47 million) of investment in shares.

According to the directors’ report, there is no immediate pressure for the club to repay the loans that funded the ground and stadium improvements. Instead, Reynolds and McElhenney aim for the club to become self-sufficient and continue their upward trajectory in English football.

As Wrexham AFC prepares to face Oldham Athletic, the team must focus on their promotion to the Football League. With the unwavering support of Reynolds and McElhenney, the club’s future appears bright, despite the recent financial losses.

