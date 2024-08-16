Weston Wilson becomes first Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle

History was made in the Philadelphia Phillies organization on Thursday. For the first time ever, a rookie within the Phillies franchise hit for the cycle. That is what Phillies first baseman and left fielder Weston Wilson of High Point, North Carolina accomplished in a 13-3 Philadelphia win over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Look at four hits for Wilson

Wilson hit for the cycle despite being struck out by Nationals starting pitcher Mitchell Parker of Albuquerque, New Mexico in the first inning. Wilson’s first hit was a leadoff triple in the bottom of the fourth inning. He later scored on a Miguel Rojas single which put the Phillies up 5-0.

Wilson then notched his second hit of the game, and second hit in the inning. It was a two-out infield single, which advanced J.T. Realmuto to second base and Nick Castellanos to third base.

Wilson’s third hit was a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was a 371 foot shot to right center field, and put the Phillies up by a converted touchdown at the time (10-3).

Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, Wilson hit for the cycle. He hit a double to center field, which advanced Realmuto to third base. Wilson and Realmuto would later score on a single by Rojas to close out the scoring.

Wilson in 2024

The cycle was stunning when you consider the fact Wilson only had nine hits prior to Thursday. He is now batting .342 on the season with 13 hits in 38 at bats. Wilson also has two doubles, one triple, three home runs, seven runs batted in, one walk, one stolen base, an on base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .684.

Fourth Cycle of 2024

Wilson was the fourth player with a cycle this season. He followed Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers, Jordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, and Xavier Edwards of the Miami Marlins, who also happens to be a rookie.