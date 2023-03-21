The WGC-Dell Match Play is the final elevated PGA Tour event before the 2023 Masters and the world’s best golfers are heading to Austin, Texas for a shot at the $20 million purse.

The PGA Tour will stop at Austin Country Club for their last scheduled match play event for the foreseeable future.

The WGC Match Play is not on the schedule in 2024, meaning the seventh edition of the event could be the last at Austin Country Club

With $20 million on the line, the WGC-Dell Match Play purse has increased 67 percent since last year. The winner is expected to take home $3.5 million and every player in the field is guaranteed to earn at least $66,667 this weekend.

The WGC-Dell Match Play 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Established in 1999, the WGC-Match Play has taken on a few names in the last two decades. Currently, the event is sponsored by Dell Technologies but 2023 will mark the last time the event will be held, making this year’s event extra special

It is the only tournament in the World Golf Championships that uses the match play first.

The field brings together the top 64 golfers in the world to play against each other in a tournament-style play instead of stroke play. The field will be split into 16 groups of four players and will be playing a round-robin format over the course of three days with only the group winner advancing to the next round.

This year, the purse has increased to $20 million with the winner of the tournament taking home a cool $3.5 million, which is a 67% increase from last year’s $12 in prize money. The world’s No.1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will defend his title and take home his third elevated event this year. In 2022, Scheffler earned $2.1 million for his WGC Match Play victory.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, everyone in the field will be taking home a part of the purse. With only 64 players participating at Austin Country Club, golfers are guaranteed to earn $66,667 for playing at the WGC-Dell Match Play event.

Position Prize Money 1 $3,500,000 2 $2,200,000 3 $1,420,000 4 $1,141,667 5 $643,333 6 $643,333 7 $643,333 8 $643,333 9 $366,667 10 $366,667 11 $366,667 12 $366,667 13 $366,667 14 $366,667 15 $366,667 16 $366,667 17 $273,333 18 $256,667 19 $246,667 20 $236,667 21 $226,667 22 $216,667 23 $208,333 24 $200,000 25 $193,333 26 $186,667 27 $180,000 28 $173,333 29 $166,667 30 $160,000 31 $155,000 32 $150,000 33 $145,000 34 $140,000 35 $135,000 36 $130,000 37 $125,000 38 $120,000 39 $116,667 40 $113,333 41 $110,000 42 $106,667 43 $103,333 44 $100,000 45 $96,667 46 $93,333 47 $90,000 48 $86,667 49 $85,000 50 $83,333 51 $81,667 52 $80,000 53 $78,333 54 $76,667 55 $75,000 56 $73,333 57 $72,500 58 $71,667 59 $70,833 60 $70,000 61 $69,167 62 $68,333 63 $67,500 64 $66,667

2023 The WGC-Dell Match Play Purse Increases 67% Percent Compared to 2022

The Tour continues in Austin this week after wrapping up the Florida Swing with the Valspar Championship.

Since 2021, the purse at the WGC Match Play has steadily increased by 90 percent. Even though it’s the last Match Play event to be hosted on the Tour, golfers will be heading out with a bang and a sizable payday.

In 2023, the value of the WGC-Dell Match Play purse is up 67 percent year-over-year 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.5 million this weekend at Austin Country Club.

Check out the table below to view The WGC-Dell Match Play purses since 2014.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Scottie Scheffler 12,000,000 2,100,000 2021 Billy Horschel 10,500,000 1,820,000 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Kevin Kisner 10,250,000 1,745,000 2018 Bubba Watson 10,000,000 1,700,000 2017 Dustin Johnson 9,750,000 1,660,000 2016 Jason Day (2) 9,500,000 1,620,000

