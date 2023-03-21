Golf News and Rumors

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 67%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.5M

Gia Nguyen
The WGC-Dell Match Play is the final elevated PGA Tour event before the 2023 Masters and the world’s best golfers are heading to Austin, Texas for a shot at the $20 million purse.

The PGA Tour will stop at Austin Country Club for their last scheduled match play event for the foreseeable future.

The WGC Match Play is not on the schedule in 2024, meaning the seventh edition of the event could be the last at Austin Country Club

With $20 million on the line, the WGC-Dell Match Play purse has increased 67 percent since last year. The winner is expected to take home $3.5 million and every player in the field is guaranteed to earn at least $66,667 this weekend.

Scroll down below for a complete WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 purse and payouts.

The WGC-Dell Match Play 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Established in 1999, the WGC-Match Play has taken on a few names in the last two decades. Currently, the event is sponsored by Dell Technologies but 2023 will mark the last time the event will be held, making this year’s event extra special

It is the only tournament in the World Golf Championships that uses the match play first.

The field brings together the top 64 golfers in the world to play against each other in a tournament-style play instead of stroke play. The field will be split into 16 groups of four players and will be playing a round-robin format over the course of three days with only the group winner advancing to the next round.

This year, the purse has increased to $20 million with the winner of the tournament taking home a cool $3.5 million, which is a 67% increase from last year’s $12 in prize money. The world’s No.1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will defend his title and take home his third elevated event this year. In 2022, Scheffler earned $2.1 million for his WGC Match Play victory.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, everyone in the field will be taking home a part of the purse. With only 64 players participating at Austin Country Club, golfers are guaranteed to earn $66,667 for playing at the WGC-Dell Match Play event.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the WGC-Dell Match Play purse payout.

Position Prize Money
1 $3,500,000
2 $2,200,000
3 $1,420,000
4 $1,141,667
5 $643,333
6 $643,333
7 $643,333
8 $643,333
9 $366,667
10 $366,667
11 $366,667
12 $366,667
13 $366,667
14 $366,667
15 $366,667
16 $366,667
17 $273,333
18 $256,667
19 $246,667
20 $236,667
21 $226,667
22 $216,667
23 $208,333
24 $200,000
25 $193,333
26 $186,667
27 $180,000
28 $173,333
29 $166,667
30 $160,000
31 $155,000
32 $150,000
33 $145,000
34 $140,000
35 $135,000
36 $130,000
37 $125,000
38 $120,000
39 $116,667
40 $113,333
41 $110,000
42 $106,667
43 $103,333
44 $100,000
45 $96,667
46 $93,333
47 $90,000
48 $86,667
49 $85,000
50 $83,333
51 $81,667
52 $80,000
53 $78,333
54 $76,667
55 $75,000
56 $73,333
57 $72,500
58 $71,667
59 $70,833
60 $70,000
61 $69,167
62 $68,333
63 $67,500
64 $66,667

2023 The WGC-Dell Match Play Purse Increases 67% Percent Compared to 2022

The Tour continues in Austin this week after wrapping up the Florida Swing with the Valspar Championship.

Since 2021, the purse at the WGC Match Play has steadily increased by 90 percent. Even though it’s the last Match Play event to be hosted on the Tour, golfers will be heading out with a bang and a sizable payday.

In 2023, the value of the WGC-Dell Match Play purse is up 67 percent year-over-year 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.5 million this weekend at Austin Country Club.

Check out the table below to view The WGC-Dell Match Play purses since 2014.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Scottie Scheffler 12,000,000 2,100,000
2021 Billy Horschel 10,500,000 1,820,000
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Kevin Kisner 10,250,000 1,745,000
2018 Bubba Watson 10,000,000 1,700,000
2017 Dustin Johnson 9,750,000 1,660,000
2016 Jason Day (2) 9,500,000 1,620,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
