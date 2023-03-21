The WGC-Dell Match Play is the final elevated PGA Tour event before the 2023 Masters and the world’s best golfers are heading to Austin, Texas for a shot at the $20 million purse.
The PGA Tour will stop at Austin Country Club for their last scheduled match play event for the foreseeable future.
The WGC Match Play is not on the schedule in 2024, meaning the seventh edition of the event could be the last at Austin Country Club
With $20 million on the line, the WGC-Dell Match Play purse has increased 67 percent since last year. The winner is expected to take home $3.5 million and every player in the field is guaranteed to earn at least $66,667 this weekend.
Scroll down below for a complete WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 purse and payouts.
The WGC-Dell Match Play 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Established in 1999, the WGC-Match Play has taken on a few names in the last two decades. Currently, the event is sponsored by Dell Technologies but 2023 will mark the last time the event will be held, making this year’s event extra special
It is the only tournament in the World Golf Championships that uses the match play first.
The field brings together the top 64 golfers in the world to play against each other in a tournament-style play instead of stroke play. The field will be split into 16 groups of four players and will be playing a round-robin format over the course of three days with only the group winner advancing to the next round.
This year, the purse has increased to $20 million with the winner of the tournament taking home a cool $3.5 million, which is a 67% increase from last year’s $12 in prize money. The world’s No.1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will defend his title and take home his third elevated event this year. In 2022, Scheffler earned $2.1 million for his WGC Match Play victory.
Unlike other PGA Tour events, everyone in the field will be taking home a part of the purse. With only 64 players participating at Austin Country Club, golfers are guaranteed to earn $66,667 for playing at the WGC-Dell Match Play event.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the WGC-Dell Match Play purse payout.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$3,500,000
|2
|$2,200,000
|3
|$1,420,000
|4
|$1,141,667
|5
|$643,333
|6
|$643,333
|7
|$643,333
|8
|$643,333
|9
|$366,667
|10
|$366,667
|11
|$366,667
|12
|$366,667
|13
|$366,667
|14
|$366,667
|15
|$366,667
|16
|$366,667
|17
|$273,333
|18
|$256,667
|19
|$246,667
|20
|$236,667
|21
|$226,667
|22
|$216,667
|23
|$208,333
|24
|$200,000
|25
|$193,333
|26
|$186,667
|27
|$180,000
|28
|$173,333
|29
|$166,667
|30
|$160,000
|31
|$155,000
|32
|$150,000
|33
|$145,000
|34
|$140,000
|35
|$135,000
|36
|$130,000
|37
|$125,000
|38
|$120,000
|39
|$116,667
|40
|$113,333
|41
|$110,000
|42
|$106,667
|43
|$103,333
|44
|$100,000
|45
|$96,667
|46
|$93,333
|47
|$90,000
|48
|$86,667
|49
|$85,000
|50
|$83,333
|51
|$81,667
|52
|$80,000
|53
|$78,333
|54
|$76,667
|55
|$75,000
|56
|$73,333
|57
|$72,500
|58
|$71,667
|59
|$70,833
|60
|$70,000
|61
|$69,167
|62
|$68,333
|63
|$67,500
|64
|$66,667
2023 The WGC-Dell Match Play Purse Increases 67% Percent Compared to 2022
The Tour continues in Austin this week after wrapping up the Florida Swing with the Valspar Championship.
Since 2021, the purse at the WGC Match Play has steadily increased by 90 percent. Even though it’s the last Match Play event to be hosted on the Tour, golfers will be heading out with a bang and a sizable payday.
In 2023, the value of the WGC-Dell Match Play purse is up 67 percent year-over-year 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.
The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.5 million this weekend at Austin Country Club.
Check out the table below to view The WGC-Dell Match Play purses since 2014.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|12,000,000
|2,100,000
|2021
|Billy Horschel
|10,500,000
|1,820,000
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Kevin Kisner
|10,250,000
|1,745,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson
|10,000,000
|1,700,000
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|9,750,000
|1,660,000
|2016
|Jason Day (2)
|9,500,000
|1,620,000
