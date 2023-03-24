Golf News and Rumors

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023: Watch The Best Shots From Day 2

Gia Nguyen
Things are starting to heat up at the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play as Day 2 wraps up. The leaderboard is beginning to tighten up with only one more match left in the round robin.

Continuing his streak, Rory McIlroy has been on fire this weekend. In total, there are 15 golfers that are still undefeated at Austin Country Club. Some groups are coming down to the wire, with top golfers like McIlroy only leading by a 0.5-point lead.

Rory McIlroy Is Hot at Austin Country Club

After missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy has come back in a big way at the WGC-Dell Match Play. He’s finished Day 2, 2UP over Denny McCarthy.

The last time McIlroy won the WGC-Match Play was in 2012.

Check out some of McIlroy’s best shots from Round 2 below.

Best Shots From WGC-Dell Match Play Round 2

The race to make it to the next round begins, as golfers start feeling the pressure on Day 2. Even though McIlroy was heating up, he wasn’t the only one having a great day at the Austin Country Club.

Collin Morikawa was battling against Adam Svnesson all afternoon. He rallied with a birdie on the 18th to earn a tie for the day.

Brian Harman chipped in an eagle to earn a 3-and-2 victory over Nick Taylor. Harman is undefeated in group 4, tying Patrick Cantlay in Group 4.

Check out his win below.

Here are a few of the other best shots from Day 2 of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play.

 

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
