WGC-Dell Match Play 2023: Watch The Best Shots From Day 2

Things are starting to heat up at the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play as Day 2 wraps up. The leaderboard is beginning to tighten up with only one more match left in the round robin.

Continuing his streak, Rory McIlroy has been on fire this weekend. In total, there are 15 golfers that are still undefeated at Austin Country Club. Some groups are coming down to the wire, with top golfers like McIlroy only leading by a 0.5-point lead.

Pin-high off the tee

Sink it from 25 feet Scottie Scheffler makes light work of the par-4 13th. pic.twitter.com/0wV5rWxLac — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2023

Rory McIlroy Is Hot at Austin Country Club

After missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy has come back in a big way at the WGC-Dell Match Play. He’s finished Day 2, 2UP over Denny McCarthy.

The last time McIlroy won the WGC-Match Play was in 2012.

Check out some of McIlroy’s best shots from Round 2 below.

Gotta love a Good-Good 🤝@McIlroyRory and @_DennyMcCarthy with some mutual respect after a couple of beauties to remain tied after 15. pic.twitter.com/JQjsZwfoKw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

One of the greatest drives you will EVER see 🤯@McIlroyRory drives the ball to 3 FEET at the 375-yard par-4 18th with a 349-yard carry to the green! pic.twitter.com/HzhMBtyKkr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

😮 420-yard drive (h/t cart path)

🎯 159 yards ➡️ 7 feet@McIlroyRory enjoyed this par 5. pic.twitter.com/0iXdqB19Ms — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

SKETCHY 😰@McIlroyRory made this chip from the rock's edge look too easy. pic.twitter.com/0wuqHryyOI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

32-footer for @McIlroyRory 🕳️ He gets back to 2 DN vs. Denny McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/u2DzqDrHRL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

Best Shots From WGC-Dell Match Play Round 2

The race to make it to the next round begins, as golfers start feeling the pressure on Day 2. Even though McIlroy was heating up, he wasn’t the only one having a great day at the Austin Country Club.

Collin Morikawa was battling against Adam Svnesson all afternoon. He rallied with a birdie on the 18th to earn a tie for the day.

Finesse for the finish 🤌@Collin_Morikawa birdies the 18th to earn a tie vs. Adam Svensson pic.twitter.com/aE3rQIRksf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

Going the distance.@Collin_Morikawa and @AdamSvensson59 are both 4-under on the back nine. Svensson is 1-up as they head to the 18th hole to decide the match. pic.twitter.com/2qkHpohw9C — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

Brian Harman chipped in an eagle to earn a 3-and-2 victory over Nick Taylor. Harman is undefeated in group 4, tying Patrick Cantlay in Group 4.

Check out his win below.

A chip-in eagle for the win 💪@HarmanBrian holes it and earns a 3-and-2 victory over Nick Taylor. pic.twitter.com/KZLNDoutNx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

Here are a few of the other best shots from Day 2 of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play.

The Texas wedge from Tommy 🤠@TommyFleetwood1 wins the hole with a big birdie on No. 11. Fleetwood vs. McNealy is tied thru 11. pic.twitter.com/gKrBA5Eo2L — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

Some greenside magic from @Collin_Morikawa 👏 The chip-in eagle wins the hole for Morikawa. He is now tied thru 12 in his match against @AdamSvensson59. pic.twitter.com/W2PlGO7dTk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

Taylor Montgomery closes out Jordan Spieth with a 2-and-1 victory. The 28-year-old rookie is now 2-0-0 in his @DellMatchPlay debut. pic.twitter.com/zu3hNADR8E — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

A 29-footer for eagle 🦅@RickieFowler gets one back. He's 2-down thru 12 in his match against @BillyHo_Golf. pic.twitter.com/po4QKAWR9T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

