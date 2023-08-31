Soccer

What Are Cheapest Tickets To Watch Messi On The Remaining MLS Schedule?

Gia Nguyen
The MLS has become one of the most popular leagues this summer after signing Lionel Messi midway through the season. Lionel Messi tickets have become some of the most sought-after tickets on the market and the prices have surged for every single game that he is potentially playing in.

In just a few weeks, Messi has turned Inter Miami from being the worst team in the league to one of the most dangerous. They are fresh off winning the League Cup and the club isn’t done yet.

The next few weeks are important for Inter Miami, as they make a playoff push. However, fans who want to go see Messi in action will still have to fork over their wallet to watch the soccer legend on the pitch.

With only 12 games remaining on the schedule, soccer fans have a chance to watch Messi for under $200 a ticket if they choose wisely.

Below, we’ll go over the cheapest games to watch Lionel Messi play.

Cheapest Tickets To Watch Lionel Messi Play

There’s no doubt that Messi has made a huge impact on the MLS.

Since his arrival, ticket prices have increased tremendously, and engagement on social media has never been higher. There have been over 300,000 subscribers added to MLS Season Pass on AppleTV and fans can’t get enough of the soccer legend.

However, the cost of seeing him live is expensive.

Compared to other MLS franchises and sports leagues, there’s a noticeable premium on Messi tickets. With that being said, fans can still afford to watch him for under $200 bucks against some teams on their upcoming schedule.

However, there is no guarantee that Messi will be playing or starting in any of those matches.

Check out the list below for the cheapest Lionel Messi tickets on the market.

  1. Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City (September 9) — $92
  2. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United (September 16) — $152
  3. Inter Miami vs Toronto FC (September 20) — $155
  4. Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC (October 21) — $162
  5. Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire (October 4) — $187

The Rest of Inter Miami CF 2023 Schedule

Inter Miami will use the rest of the season to make a postseason push. Right now, the club is the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, sitting 11 points away from Chicago for a wildcard spot.

They will need to reach the ninth in the standings for a shot at the playoffs.

In previous years, the cutoff for the ninth spot was generally 43.3 points. With 12 games left on the schedule, Inter Miami has a chance to make it but will also need some luck from other teams losing to have a real shot.

Check out the chart below for the rest of Inter Miami’s 2023 schedule.

Inter Miami CF 2023 games Stadium Location Ticket prices

start at
Aug. 30 vs. Nashville SC DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $112
Sept. 3 vs. Los Angeles FC BMO Stadium Los Angeles, California $574
Sept. 9 vs. Sporting Kansas City DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $92
Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia $152
Sept. 20 vs. Toronto FC DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $155
Sept. 24 vs. Orlando City SC Exploria Stadium Orlando, Florida $251
Sept. 27 vs. the Houston Dynamo

The U.S. Open Cup

 DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $249
Sept. 30 vs. New York City FC DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $199
Oct. 4 vs. the Chicago Fire Soldier Field Chicago, Illinois $187
Oct. 7 vs. FC Cincinnati DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $216
Oct. 18 vs. Charlotte FC DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida $133
Oct. 21. vs. Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina $162

Soccer
