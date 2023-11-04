What are the three best College Football games on November 4?

The 2023 College Football season is into full swing. Let’s take a look at the three games with the most intrigue.

(3) Ohio State @ Rutgers–Noon ET–CBS

The Ohio State Buckeyes enter this game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights undefeated at eight wins and zero losses. However, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have had a formidable season too at six wins and two losses. The Buckeyes have won three fairly tight games this season. They beat Notre Dame 17-14 on September 23, Penn State 20-12 on October 21, and Wisconsin 24-10 on October 28. Rutgers’s only two losses came to Michigan (31-7 on September 23), and to Wisconsin (24-13 on October 7). The most notable Buckeye this season is Marvin Harrison Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (son of the great former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison). So far this season, he has 48 catches for 889 yards and eight touchdowns.

(14) Missouri @ (1) Georgia–3:30 PM ET–CBS

This is a battle of the top two teams in the SEC East Division, as the 8-0 Georgia Bulldogs face the 7-1 Missouri Tigers. The only loss for the Tigers this season came on October 7, when they were beaten 49-39 to LSU. So far this season, the Bulldogs have had two tight games. They beat South Carolina 24-14 on September 16, and Auburn 27-20 on September 30. The top Bulldogs players are offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Amarius Mims of Cochran, Georgia. Both are ranked in the top 10 at their position this year.

(5) Washington @ (20) USC–7:30 PM ET–ABC

In what could be the final year of the PAC 12 as we know it, the 8-0 Washington Huskies face the 7-2 USC Trojans. The Huskies began the season with four straight blowouts, but their last four games have all been tight. They beat Arizona 31-24 on September 30, Oregon 36-33 on October 14, Arizona State 15-7 on October 21, and Stanford 42-33 on October 28. USC’s last two games have also been tight. They lost 34-32 to Utah on October 21, before beating California 50-49 on October 28. The Huskies’s star player is quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of Tampa, Florida. So far this season, he has completed 203 passes in 295 attempts for 2945 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.