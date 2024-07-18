With the MLB season coming out of the All-Star break, the AL East and NL East division titles could go through New York.

If Aaron Judge can power the Yankees out of their recent slump and Francisco Lindor continues his torrid early-summer pace, the two New York teams could challenge for playoff spots. Judge opened the season injured and struggled, hitting .209 with six homers over his first 35 games. Entering the start of the “second half,” Judge has clubbed 34 home runs and remains on pace to eclipse his AL record of 62 he established in 2022.

The Yankees return to action Friday trailing the division-leading Baltimore Orioles by one game. The Mets, meanwhile, have leaned on a potent offense to go 25-13 since June 1 and claim the third Wild Card spot. They enter Friday 12.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies so they likely will have to continue scoring 5.92 runs per game, which they have during the recent span, to make an unlikely pennant run.

Late-season intrigue could emerge in the AL and NL East divisions. They may not be alone. The Seattle Mariners look vulnerable in the AL West and six teams are within 3.5 games of the Mets’ Wild Card standing.

Here are the odds of MLB teams clinching division championships, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

American League

The Cleveland Guardians (-170) could continue to run away with the AL Central. The club that just picked first overall in the MLB draft looks like the division’s most complete club. The Guardians’ plus-85 run differential ranks second in the AL and their pitching staff ranks second in runs allowed.

The Boston Red Sox (+1600) should not be overlooked in the AL East and if they learn to win at Fenway Park (24-25), they could quickly rise out of third place and threaten the division-leading Baltimore Orioles (-120) and Yankees (-105).

The Houston Astros (-105) appear primed to exploit the Mariners’ offensive problems in the AL West. The Astros have produced 78 more runs and enter Friday one game behind the pitching-strong Mariners (-110). They will look to continue adding offensive juice to their pennant chase.

AL Central Odds

Teams AL Central Division Title Odds

Play Cleveland Guardians -170 Minnesota Twins +170 Kansas City Royals +750 Detroit Tigers +15000

AL East Odds

Teams AL East Division Title Odds

Play New York Yankees -120 Baltimore Orioles -105 Boston Red Sox +1600 Tampa Bay Rays +20000 Toronto Blue Jays +50000

AL West Odds

Teams AL West Division Title Odds

Play Seattle Mariners -110 Houston Astros -105 Texas Rangers +1100 Los Angles Angles +20000

National League

Could the St. Louis Cardinals (+450) complete their mid-season turnaround and make up the remaining 4.5 games and catch the Brewers (-300)? Well, it’s complicated. The second-place Cards have been outscored by 38 runs this season, while the fourth-place Cincinnati Reds are plus-38 in run differential. The NL Central race could prove interesting.

Paced by a franchise-record eight All-Stars, the Philadelphia Phillies (-600) lead the second-place Atlanta Braves (+375) by 8.5 games and could cruise to their first NL East title since 2011. With Ronald Acuna (knee) lost for the season, will the Braves have enough to capture their seventh consecutive division title? Don’t bet on it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (-2500) remain in control of the NL West by seven games over the San Diego Padres (+1600) and Arizona Diamondbacks (+1800) and they are doing it with a MASH unit of starters. Without Mookie Betts and Max Muncy leading the offense and six starting pitchers on the injured list, the Dodgers’ grip on the division will only tighten as their health improves.

NL Central Odds

Teams NL Central Division Title Odds

Play Milwaukee Brewers -300 St. Louis Cardinals +450 Cincinnati Reds +1400 Pittsburgh Pirates +1400 Chicago Cubs +1600

NL East Odds

Teams NL East Division Title Odds

Play Philadelphia Phillies -600 Atlanta Braves +375 New York Mets +6600

NL West Odds

Teams NL West Division Title Odds

Play Los Angeles Dodgers -2500 San Diego Padres +1600 Arizona Diamondbacks +1800 San Francisco Giants +2800

*Odds current at time of publication