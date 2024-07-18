MLB News and Rumors

What Do BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Say About MLB Leaders’ Chances To Claim Division Championship?

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
With the MLB season coming out of the All-Star break, the AL East and NL East division titles could go through New York.

If Aaron Judge can power the Yankees out of their recent slump and Francisco Lindor continues his torrid early-summer pace, the two New York teams could challenge for playoff spots. Judge opened the season injured and struggled, hitting .209 with six homers over his first 35 games. Entering the start of the “second half,” Judge has clubbed 34 home runs and remains on pace to eclipse his AL record of 62 he established in 2022.

The Yankees return to action Friday trailing the division-leading Baltimore Orioles by one game. The Mets, meanwhile, have leaned on a potent offense to go 25-13 since June 1 and claim the third Wild Card spot. They enter Friday 12.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies so they likely will have to continue scoring 5.92 runs per game, which they have during the recent span, to make an unlikely pennant run.

Late-season intrigue could emerge in the AL and NL East divisions. They may not be alone. The Seattle Mariners look vulnerable in the AL West and six teams are within 3.5 games of the Mets’ Wild Card standing.

Here are the odds of MLB teams clinching division championships, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

American League

  • The Cleveland Guardians (-170) could continue to run away with the AL Central. The club that just picked first overall in the MLB draft looks like the division’s most complete club. The Guardians’ plus-85 run differential ranks second in the AL and their pitching staff ranks second in runs allowed.
  • The Boston Red Sox (+1600) should not be overlooked in the AL East and if they learn to win at Fenway Park (24-25), they could quickly rise out of third place and threaten the division-leading Baltimore Orioles (-120) and Yankees (-105).
  • The Houston Astros (-105) appear primed to exploit the Mariners’ offensive problems in the AL West. The Astros have produced 78 more runs and enter Friday one game behind the pitching-strong Mariners (-110). They will look to continue adding offensive juice to their pennant chase.

AL Central Odds

Teams AL Central Division Title Odds
 Play
Cleveland Guardians -170 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Twins +170 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Royals +750 BetOnline logo
Detroit Tigers +15000 BetOnline logo

AL East Odds

Teams AL East Division Title Odds
 Play
New York Yankees -120 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Orioles -105 BetOnline logo
Boston Red Sox +1600 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Rays +20000 BetOnline logo
Toronto Blue Jays +50000 BetOnline logo

AL West Odds

Teams AL West Division Title Odds
 Play
Seattle Mariners -110 BetOnline logo
Houston Astros -105 BetOnline logo
Texas Rangers +1100 BetOnline logo
Los Angles Angles +20000 BetOnline logo

National League

  • Could the St. Louis Cardinals (+450) complete their mid-season turnaround and make up the remaining 4.5 games and catch the Brewers (-300)? Well, it’s complicated. The second-place Cards have been outscored by 38 runs this season, while the fourth-place Cincinnati Reds are plus-38 in run differential. The NL Central race could prove interesting.
  • Paced by a franchise-record eight All-Stars, the Philadelphia Phillies (-600) lead the second-place Atlanta Braves (+375) by 8.5 games and could cruise to their first NL East title since 2011. With Ronald Acuna (knee) lost for the season, will the Braves have enough to capture their seventh consecutive division title? Don’t bet on it.
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers (-2500) remain in control of the NL West by seven games over the San Diego Padres (+1600) and Arizona Diamondbacks (+1800) and they are doing it with a MASH unit of starters. Without Mookie Betts and Max Muncy leading the offense and six starting pitchers on the injured list, the Dodgers’ grip on the division will only tighten as their health improves.

NL Central Odds

Teams NL Central Division Title Odds
 Play
Milwaukee Brewers -300 BetOnline logo
St. Louis Cardinals +450 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Reds +1400 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Pirates +1400 BetOnline logo
Chicago Cubs +1600 BetOnline logo

NL East Odds

Teams NL East Division Title Odds
 Play
Philadelphia Phillies -600 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Braves +375 BetOnline logo
New York Mets +6600 BetOnline logo

NL West Odds

Teams NL West Division Title Odds
 Play
Los Angeles Dodgers -2500 BetOnline logo
San Diego Padres +1600 BetOnline logo
Arizona Diamondbacks +1800 BetOnline logo
San Francisco Giants +2800 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
