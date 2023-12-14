In a proactive move to bolster player safety, the National Football League (NFL), led by Commissioner Roger Goodell, is seriously considering a ban on the ‘hip drop’ tackle. This comes amid growing concerns about the tackle’s high injury risk, drawing attention from both players and officials.

Understanding the ‘Hip Drop’ Tackle

The ‘hip drop’ tackle is a maneuver where a defending player grabs the ball carrier, swings their hips around the attacker’s back, and drops their weight forcefully onto the lower legs of the opponent.

This technique, while effective in halting the ball carrier, has been increasingly scrutinized due to its potential to cause severe injuries.

Why the NRL Banned the Hip Drop Tackle

The National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia has already taken steps against the hip drop tackle, owing to its dangerous implications. The NRL observed a troubling pattern of serious injuries, including broken legs and extensive knee damage, resulting from this technique.

Rarely seen in the NRL in recent times, but textbook “hip drop” (McGuire) & “cannonball” (Wighton) tackles came out this past weekend. Good to see them picked up on & punished (albeit varied on vs off-field), great risk of significant lower limb injury to ball carrier pic.twitter.com/Ufrcz7ok7L — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 17, 2021

In response, the league implemented stricter enforcement and penalties, including the potential for player ejections and suspensions. However, this has not been without challenges, as there remains some inconsistency in how these rules are applied and interpreted.

The Increased Risk of Injury

Studies and observations in both the NRL and NFL have highlighted a significantly elevated risk of injury associated with the hip drop tackle. In the NFL, it’s reported that this type of tackle results in injuries 25 times more frequently than regular tackles.

High-profile cases, such as the injuries to players like Tony Pollard and Geno Smith, have propelled this issue to the forefront, emphasizing the need for regulatory intervention.

Video of the Tony Pollard injury 😬😬😬pic.twitter.com/MYciJAOvCv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 23, 2023

NFL’s Potential Response

In addressing this critical issue, the NFL is exploring ways to define and potentially eliminate the hip drop tackle from the game. Commissioner Goodell has emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “I think we all should work to get that out of the game… The injury could be very devastating.”

This sentiment reflects a growing consensus within the league to prioritize player safety and adapt the rules accordingly. The NFL’s approach includes studying the tackle’s impact and considering rule changes to mitigate the risk it poses to players.