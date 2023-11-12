College Football

What is Deion Sanders’ Buyout if Texas A&M Want ‘Coach Prime’ to Replace Jimbo Fisher?

David Evans
Sports Editor
It’s Personal’: Deion Sanders Files For Four Trademarks At Colorado

Within Texas A&M’s football program, discussions are intensifying over the potential dismissal of head coach Jimbo Fisher. Despite a commanding victory over Mississippi State, the university’s leadership is contemplating a costly change. The buyout for Fisher’s contract alone is an eye-watering $78 million, a figure that underscores the high stakes of college football. Now, heads turn on who could potentially replace Fisher and Deion Sanders is towards the top of the list, but how much would it cost for the Aggies to hire Sanders?

“Coach Prime” to Aggies?

Amidst this upheaval, Deion Sanders, currently the head coach at Colorado, emerges as a leading candidate to take over. Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” has won hearts with a spectacular start to the season, buoyed by his impressive recruitment strategies.

His ability to flip the script for Colorado has captured the attention of Texas A&M’s decision-makers, setting the stage for what may be one of the most significant coaching acquisitions in recent memory.

Total Cost of Luring Sanders from Colorado Well in Excess of $100 Million

The financial implications of prying Sanders away from Colorado are substantial. Extracting Sanders from his current contract would cost Texas A&M a penalty fee – $15 million if he departs within the first year, tapering to $10 million in the second.

This exit fee, combined with Fisher’s buyout, projects a financial undertaking that could eclipse $100 million when factoring in Sanders’s prospective salary increase from his present $5.5 million and the likelihood he would require a multi-year contract.

Texas A&M may strategize to mitigate these expenses by timing the transition to coincide with the completion of Sanders’s first contract year, potentially saving $5 million.

Does Sanders Have SEC Ambition?

Securing Sanders would not only require a compelling financial package but also a vision aligned with his ambitions. Sanders has revitalized Colorado’s football fortunes, which suggests Texas A&M must present an offer that transcends monetary value alone.

The enticement of a new challenge at Texas A&M, set against the backdrop of financial and contractual considerations, places Sanders at a pivotal juncture in his coaching career. As the board of regents deliberates Fisher’s future, the collegiate football community watches with bated breath, anticipating the next blockbuster coaching change.

The saga at Texas A&M is far from over, and the potential arrival of Sanders could herald a new era for the Aggies. The coming weeks are crucial as the university charts a course that could redefine its football legacy for years to come.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
