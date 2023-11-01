The World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted at the TGR-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It’s a world-class golf destination in the heart of a bustling, ocean-side resort town.

The course was designed by Tiger Woods himself and is inspired by the classic Golden Age courses in California, where he grew up playing. Tiger tried to create a course that rewards strategy, giving players several options for navigating each hole.

While fans are able to access the course by booking at the resort, Diamante’s El Cardonal is a private club. Visitors can expect to pay anywhere from $320-400 to play on the course.

El Cardonal At Diamante Ammenities

El Cardonal is located just 15 minutes north of downtown Cabo San Lucas, fronting the Pacific Ocean. The scenery on the golf course is breathtaking, where the ocean, land, and mountains all meet.

Owned by Diamante, El Cardonal is a private club sitting on 1,500 acres of land. It features 36 holes of golf along with a short par-3 course. The Dunes course is ranked among the world’s top 100 courses while El Cardonal is an “Old California” designed motif by Tiger Woods.

In fact, El Cardonal was Woods’ architectural debut and the first golf course that he designed. The course opened in 2014.

Not only will visitors be treated with world-class golf amenities but they will also have access to the Nobu Hotel and Hard Rock Hotel.

El Cardonal At Diamante Membership

There’s limited access granted to the Diamante’s courses with guests having to book their tee times through the hotel. However, the golf rate is an estimated $320 which includes the use of practice facilities and refreshments on the golf course.

El Cardonal is a private course, which means membership fees are not public. Golfers only have access to the course by booking at the resort which could cost up to 2,000 USD per person for a week. A package will only reserve two complimentary green fees though.

While no official figures have been released, the membership fee for El Cardonal at Diamante is an estimated $40,000 in annual dues. The location and the different amenities included at the hotel add to the expense of the membership fee. Meanwhile, the initiation fee could be upwards of $100,000.