When Is The Women's World Cup 2023? Dates, Game Times, & Schedule

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is less than one month away. New Zealand will kick off the 2023 World Cup schedule against Norway while Australia will take on Australia on the opening day. Below, we’ll break down when the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup games take place, along with the schedule, dates, and times, for the entire tournament.

When Is The Women’s World Cup 2023?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to begin on July 20 with the Final taking place on August 20, 2023.

The USWNT will open the tournament with a Group Stage match versus Vietnam on July 21 before tougher tests against the Netherlands and Portugal.

The knockout stages will open with the Last 16 from August 5-8 while the Quarterfinals will take place from August 10-12. The Semifinals will kick off on August 15 and August 16 and the tournament will culminate with the 2023 World Cup Final on August 20.

Here is a quick breakdown of the World Cup 2023 schedule.

  • Group Stage — July 20 to August 3
  • Last 16 — August 5-8
  • Quarterfinals — August 10-12
  • Semifinals — August 15-16
  • World Cup Final — August 20

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Women’s World Cup schedule, check out the chart below.

Group A Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Thu, July 20 New Zealand vs. Norway 3:00 Auckland (NZL)
Fri, July 21 Philippines vs. Switzerland 1:00 Dunedin (NZL)
Tue, July 25 New Zealand vs. Philippines 1:30 Wellington (NZL)
Tue, July 25 Switzerland vs. Norway 4:00 Hamilton (NZL)
Sun, July 30 Switzerland vs. New Zealand 3:00 Dunedin (NZL)
Sun, July 30 Norway vs. Philippines 3:00 Auckland (NZL)
Group B Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Thu, July 20 Australia vs. Rep. of Ireland 6:00 Sydney (AUS)
Fri, July 21 Nigeria vs. Canada 22:30

(July 20)

 Melbourne (AUS)
Wed, July 26 Canada vs. Rep. of Ireland 8:00 Perth (AUS)
Thu, July 27 Australia vs. Nigeria 6:00 Brisbane (AUS)
Mon, July 31 Canada vs. Australia 6:00 Melbourne (AUS)
Mon, July 31 Rep. of Ireland vs. Nigeria 6:00 Brisbane (AUS)
Group C Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Fri, July 21 Spain vs. Costa Rica 3:30 Wellington (NZL)
Sat, July 22 Zambia vs. Japan 3:00 Hamilton (NZL)
Wed, July 26 Spain vs. Zambia 3:30 Auckland (NZL)
Wed, July 26 Japan vs. Costa Rica 1:00 Dunedin (NZL)
Mon, July 31 Japan vs. Spain 3:00 Wellington (NZL)
Mon, July 31 Costa Rica vs. Zambia 3:00 Hamilton (NZL)
Group D Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sat, July 22 England vs. Haiti 5:30 Brisbane (AUS)
Sat, July 22 Denmark vs. China 8:00 Perth (AUS)
Fri, July 28 England vs. Denmark 4:30 Sydney (AUS)
Fri, July 28 China vs. Haiti 7:00 Adelaide (AUS)
Tue, Aug. 1 China vs. England 7:00 Adelaide (AUS)
Tue, Aug. 1 Haiti vs. Denmark 7:00 Perth (AUS)
Group E Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sat, July 22 USA vs. Vietnam 21:00

(July 21)

 Auckland (NZL)
Sun, July 23 Netherlands vs. Portugal 3:30 Dunedin (NZL)
Thu, July 27 USA vs. Netherlands 21:00

(July 26)

 Wellington (NZL)
Thu, July 27 Portugal vs. Vietnam 3:30 Hamilton (NZL)
Tue, Aug. 1 Portugal vs. USA 3:00 Auckland (NZL)
Tue, Aug. 1 Vietnam vs. Netherlands 3:00 Dunedin (NZL)
Group F Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sun, July 23 France vs. Jamaica 6:00 Sydney (AUS)
Mon, July 24 Brazil vs. Panama 7:00 Adelaide (AUS)
Sat, July 29 France vs. Brazil 6:00 Brisbane (AUS)
Sat, July 29 Panama vs. Jamaica 8:30 Perth (AUS)
Wed, Aug. 2 Panama vs. France 6:00 Sydney (AUS)
Wed, Aug. 2 Jamaica vs. Brazil 6:00 Melbourne (AUS)
Group G Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sun, July 23 Sweden vs. South Africa 1:00 Wellington (NZL)
Mon, July 24 Italy vs. Argentina 2:00 Auckland (NZL)
Fri, July 28 Argentina vs. South Africa 20:00

(July 27)

 Dunedin (NZL)
Sat, July 29 Sweden vs. Italy 3:30 Wellington (NZL)
Wed, Aug. 2 Argentina vs. Sweden 3:00 Hamilton (NZL)
Wed, Aug. 2 South Africa vs. Italy 3:00 Wellington (NZL)
Group H Schedule
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Mon, July 24 Germany vs. Morocco 4:30 Melbourne (AUS)
Tue, July 25 Colombia vs. South Korea 22:00

(July 25)

 Sydney (AUS)
Sun, July 30 Germany vs. Colombia 5:30 Sydney (AUS)
Sun, July 30 South Korea vs. Morocco 0:30 Adelaide (AUS)
Thu, Aug. 3 South Korea vs. Germany 6:00 Brisbane (AUS)
Thu, Aug. 3 Morocco vs. Colombia 6:00 Perth (AUS)
Women’s World Cup Round of 16
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sat, Aug. 5 1A vs. 2C 1:00 Auckland (NZL)
Sat, Aug. 5 1C vs. 2A 4:00 Wellington (NZL)
Sun, Aug. 6 1E vs. 2G 22:00

(Aug. 5)

 Sydney (AUS)
Sun, Aug. 6 1G vs. 2E 5:00 Melbourne (AUS)
Mon, Aug. 7 1B vs. 2D 6:30 Sydney (AUS)
Mon, Aug. 7 1D vs. 2B 3:30 Brisbane (AUS)
Tue, Aug. 8 1F vs. 2H 7:00 Adelaide (AUS)
Tue, Aug. 8 1H vs. 2F 4:00 Melbourne (AUS)
Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Fri, Aug. 11 QF1: 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G 21:00

(Aug. 10)

 Wellington (NZL)
Fri, Aug. 11 QF2: 1C/2A vs. 1G/2E 3:30 Auckland (NZL)
Sat, Aug. 12 QF3: 1B/2D vs. 1F/2H 3:00 Brisbane (AUS)
Sat, Aug. 12 QF4: 1D/2B vs. 1H/2F 6:30 Sydney (AUS)
Women’s World Cup Semifinals
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Tue, Aug. 15 QF1 vs. QF2 4:00 Auckland (NZL)
Wed, Aug. 16 QF3 vs. QF4 6:00 Sydney (AUS)
Women’s World Cup Third Place
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sat, Aug. 19 Semifinal losers 4:00 Brisbane (AUS)
Women’s World Cup Final
Date Match Time

(ET)

 City
Sun, Aug. 20 Semifinal winners 6:00 Sydney (AUS)

USWMNT World Cup 2023: Group E Schedule, Dates, & Game Times

The USWNT will open the 2023 World Cup in Group E.

Paired with Portugal, Netherlands, and Vietnam, the U.S. women will face a difficult road to glory but they shouldn’t have any trouble getting out of the Group Stage.

According to the oddsmakers, the USWNT owns -5000 odds to qualify for the knockout stages. The U.S. Women also own the best odds to win the 2023 World Cup at +250.

Check out the USWNT Group Stage schedule below.

  • USA vs Vietnam — Friday, July 21 @ 9 pm ET
  • USA vs Netherlands — Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 pm ET
  • Portugal vs USA — Tuesday, August 1 @ 3 am ET

Soccer
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
