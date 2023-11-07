NFL News and Rumors

Which Team Employs The NFL’s Most Diverse Coaching Staff?

The NFL is one of the few professional sports leagues that has instituted a rule designed to improve diversity in high-ranking coaching and front-office positions.

The Rooney Rule has led to a considerable uptick in minority head coaches, general managers, position coaches, and more.

Led by head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most diverse coaching staff in the NFL with 68.4 percent of the staff filled by coaches of color. The Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets are the only other teams where coaches of color make up at least 55 percent of the staff.

On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals have the least diverse coaching staff in the NFL with 75 percent of positions filled by white coaches, a number which has actually improved by +1.2 percent year-over-year.

Below, we’ll break down the most diverse and least diverse NFL coaching staffs in 2023.

How The Rooney Rule Has Helped Improve Diversity In NFL Franchises

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for the Rooney Rule, which aims to increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager, and other executive positions.

Named after Dan Rooney, the late owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in 2003 based on recommendations made by the league’s Workplace Diversity Committee.

The rule has undergone some changes over the years, according to NFL Operations. In 2009, the policy was amended to include more than just head coaching positions, adding general manager jobs and other front office positions under its umbrella.

As of November 2020, teams are also rewarded for developing minority talent that move on to become GMs or head coaches across the league. The incentive seemed to work, as openings filled by candidates of color jumped from 19 percent in 2019-20 to 37 percent in 2020-21.

Here is a quick breakdown of the Rooney Rule.

  • NFL teams must interview at least two diverse candidates from the Career Development Advisory Panel list
  • Teams must conduct an in-person interview with at least one external minority candidate for any GM or head coaching interview
  • Franchises must continue to consider multiple diverse candidates
  • Teams must maintain complete records and provide them to the league upon the Commissioner’s request
  • If the final decision maker is involved from the beginning of the hiring process, they must be involved through the conclusion of the process

Most Diverse NFL Coaching Staffs In 2023

In the NFL, an estimated 75 percent of the players are men of color, according to data published by The Institute of Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

Yet, coaches of color make up 50 percent of the staff or better on just eight NFL teams.

Unsurprisingly, the Steelers lead the league in that category with 68.4 percent of coaches of color on Mike Tomlin’s staff. The Seattle Seahawks are next on the list at 58.3 percent while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest year-over-year change, going from 45.8 percent in 2022 to 56.5 percent in 2023.

Overall, the NFL employs 20 more coaches of color in 2023 than it did in 2022. However, the league added 30 additional coaching jobs in the offseason, meaning the number of diverse NFL coaches rose by just one percent to 44.3 percent in 2023.

The Buccaneers (five) and Philadelphia Eagles (three) are the only teams with more than two coaches of color in coordinator-level positions or higher.

Here is the list of the top 10 most diverse coaching staffs in 2023.

Team 2023 Coaches of Color (%) 2022 Coaches of Color (%)

% Change

Year-over-Year
Pittsburgh Steelers 68.40% 63.20% 0.052
Seattle Seahawks 58.30% 59.10% -0.80%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 56.50% 45.80% 0.108
New York Jets 56% 59.10% -3.10%
Washington Commanders 54.20% 45.80% 0.084
Arizona Cardinals 52.40% 39.10% 0.133
Houston Texans 50% 60% -10%
San Francisco 49ers 50% 45.80% 0.042
Baltimore Ravens 48% 41.70% 0.053
Detroit Lions 48% 47.80% 0.002
Minnesota Vikings 48% 36% 0.12

Least Diverse NFL Coaching Staffs In 2023

There are 10 NFL teams with white men occupying all of the head coach and coordinator positions.

According to the data, the Bengals have the least diverse coaching staff in the NFL with only 25 percent being coaches of color. That number is actually up from 23.80 percent in 2022, when Cincinnati also ranked dead-last in the league.

The New Orleans Saints, L.A. Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs are next on the list with coaches of color making up only 30.4 percent of their respective staff.

Meanwhile, the Raiders also landed on the list of least diverse coaching staffs but that number has since changed after head coach Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, and general manager Dave Ziegler. Las Vegas replaced McDaniels with Antonio Pierce and Ziegler with Champ Kelly, adding two candidates of color in interim roles.

Here is a list of the least diverse NFL coaching staffs in 2023.

Team 2023

Coaches of Color (%)

 2022 Coaches of Color (%)

% Change

Year-over-Year
Cincinnati Bengals 25% 23.80% 0.012
New Orleans Saints 30.40% 31.80% -1.40%
Los Angeles Chargers 30.40% 36.40% -6%
Kansas City Chiefs 30.40% 30.40% 0%
Jacksonville Jaguars 34.60% 36% -1.40%
Las Vegas Raiders* 37.50% 45% -7.50%
Green Bay Packers 37.50% 39.10% -1.60%
Carolina Panthers 40% 37.50% 0.025
Buffalo Bills 40% 38.10% 0.019
Atlanta Falcons 40% 45.80% -5.80%

Note:The Raiders hired Antonio Pierce to replace Josh McDaniel on Nov. 1, 2023

