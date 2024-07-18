White Sox sign second baseman Nick Senzel

The Chicago White Sox have signed third baseman Nick Senzel of Atlanta, Georgia according to ESPN. The terms of the contract are for one year, and worth $740,000. The White Sox are expected to move Senzel from third base, where he played earlier this season with the Washington Nationals, to second base, according to CBS Sports.

The White Sox become Senzel’s third Major League Baseball team. In addition to 64 regular season games earlier this season with the Nationals, Senzel played five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2019 to 2023. He was a free agent, as on July 11, was released by the Nationals.

2024 Major League Baseball statistics

Senzel batted .209 with seven home runs and 18 runs batted in. During 64 games, 206 at bats and 235 plate appearances, he scored 25 runs and had 43 hits, 10 doubles, one stolen base, 27 walks, 74 total bases, an on base percentage of .303, and a slugging percentage of .359. Senzel’s stolen base came in a 2-1 Nationals win over the Atlanta Braves on June 7.

In the same series against the Braves, Senzel had a season-high three hits in a 7-3 Nationals win on June 8. All three hits were extra base hits as he had one home run and two doubles. Senzel also had two runs scored, three runs batted in and one walk during the game. This was also the last time with the Nationals that Senzel hit a home run in a Nationals’s victory.

Senzel also had a multi-home run game for the Nationals on April 28 in a 12-9 Nationals win over the Miami Marlins. In this contest, Senzel had five runs batted in as he hit a two-run home run and a three-run home run.

Second Overall Pick in the 2016 MLB Draft

Senzel will forever be remembered his high draft selection, as he was taken second overall by the Reds in 2016. The only player taken in front of him was outfielder Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California, who was taken first by the Philadelphia Phillies.