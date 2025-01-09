White Sox sign starting pitcher Martin Perez

The Chicago White Sox have signed lefthanded starting pitcher Martin Perez of Guanare, Venezuela. The terms of the contract according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday, are a one-year deal and worth $5 million.

Sixth Major League Baseball Team

Like shortstop Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, who signed with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Perez is joining his sixth Major League Baseball team. He previously played nine seasons with the Texas Rangers (2012 to 2018, 2022 and 2023), one season with the Minnesota Twins (2019), two seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2020 and 2021), and then shared 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 26 games, Perez had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.53. In 135 innings pitched, he gave up 151 hits, 68 earned runs, 22 home runs and 49 walks, to go along with 107 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.48. Perez was much better with the Padres than the Pirates. He had an ERA of 3.46 with the Padres and 5.20 with the Pirates.

All-Star in 2022

In 2022 with the Rangers, Perez had a record of 12 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.89. He pitched in 196 1/3 innings pitched, and gave up 178 hits, 63 earned runs, 11 home runs and 69 walks, to go along with 169 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.26. The season was highlighted by a complete game shutout in a 3-0 Rangers win over the Houston Astros on May 20, 2022. A month earlier, Perez took a perfect game into the seventh inning before the Rangers lost 3-2 to the Astros. Perez had a no decision, and only gave up one earned run and two hits.

World Series Champion

Perez was on the Rangers team that won the 2023 World Series. The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. During the 2023 MLB postseason, Perez gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.