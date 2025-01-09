MLB News and Rumors

White Sox sign starting pitcher Martin Perez

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_18313444_168396541_lowres-2-3

The Chicago White Sox have signed lefthanded starting pitcher Martin Perez of Guanare, Venezuela. The terms of the contract according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday, are a one-year deal and worth $5 million.

Sixth Major League Baseball Team

Like shortstop Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, who signed with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Perez is joining his sixth Major League Baseball team. He previously played nine seasons with the Texas Rangers (2012 to 2018, 2022 and 2023), one season with the Minnesota Twins (2019), two seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2020 and 2021), and then shared 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 26 games, Perez had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.53. In 135 innings pitched, he gave up 151 hits, 68 earned runs, 22 home runs and 49 walks, to go along with 107 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.48. Perez was much better with the Padres than the Pirates. He had an ERA of 3.46 with the Padres and 5.20 with the Pirates.

All-Star in 2022

In 2022 with the Rangers, Perez had a record of 12 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.89. He pitched in 196 1/3 innings pitched, and gave up 178 hits, 63 earned runs, 11 home runs and 69 walks, to go along with 169 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.26. The season was highlighted by a complete game shutout in a 3-0 Rangers win over the Houston Astros on May 20, 2022. A month earlier, Perez took a perfect game into the seventh inning before the Rangers lost 3-2 to the Astros. Perez had a no decision, and only gave up one earned run and two hits.

World Series Champion

Perez was on the Rangers team that won the 2023 World Series. The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. During the 2023 MLB postseason, Perez gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18313444_168396541_lowres-2-3

White Sox sign starting pitcher Martin Perez

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Justin Verlander, Astros Set To Part Ways After AL Cy Young Award Win
Giants sign starting pitcher Justin Verlander
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_5356638_168396541_lowres-2
Former Pirates All-Star pitcher Bob Veale dies at age 89
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_9285281_168396541_lowres-2
Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at age 37
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24210169_168396541_lowres-2
Rangers sign relief pitcher Chris Martin
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers trade second baseman Gavin Lux to Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Orioles sign starting pitcher Charlie Morton
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top