Who are the top 10 Boston Red Sox home run hitters ever?

In the fourth of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Boston Red Sox. The list includes the Boston Americans from 1901 to 1907.

10) Rico Petrocelli

The native of Brooklyn, New York had 210 home runs with the Red Sox from 1965 to 1976. The infielder had a career-high 40 home runs in 1969, the second time Petrocelli was an American League All-Star. Petrocelli also had 17 home runs with the Red Sox in 1967.

9) Jimmie Foxx

The Hall of Fame first baseman from Sudlersville, Maryland had 222 home runs with the Boston Red Sox from 1936 to 1942. He was an All-Star in his first six seasons with Boston from 1936 to 1941. Foxx had 50 home runs with Boston in 1938. That was second in Major League Baseball that year, only behind Hank Greenberg of the Detroit Tigers, who had 58 dingers. In 1939, Foxx led Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.

8) Bobby Doerr

The Hall of Fame second baseman from and nine-time All-Star had 223 home runs with the Red Sox from 1937 to 1951. The native of Los Angeles, California did not play the 1945 season because of military service. Doerr had a career-high 27 home runs in the 1948 and 1950 seasons. In 1944, Doerr had a slugging percentage of .528, which led the American League.

7) Mo Vaughn

The first baseman from Norwalk, Connecticut had 230 home runs with the Red Sox from 1991 to 1998. He was a three-time All-Star with the Red Sox, and had a career-high 44 home runs in 1996. During the 1995 Major League Baseball season, Vaughn was the American League Most Valuable Player and led the American League with 126 runs batted in. He also had 39 home runs.

6) Manny Ramirez

The outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 274 home runs with the Red Sox from 2001 to 2008. In that time, Ramirez was an All-Star each season, and led the American League with 43 home runs in 2004. Ramirez also had six postseason home runs in the two seasons Boston won the World Series in 2004 and 2007.

5) Dwight Evans

The outfielder from Santa Monica, California had 379 home runs with the Red Sox from 1972 to 1990. In that time, Evans was a three-time All-Star and led the American League with 22 home runs in 1981. That year he also led Major League Baseball with 85 walks and the American League with 215 total bases. Evans had a career-high 34 home runs in 1987.

4) Jim Rice

The Hall of Fame leftfielder from Anderson, South Carolina had 382 home runs with the Red Sox from 1974 to 1989. The eight-time All-Star led Major League Baseball with 46 home runs in 1978, and the American League in home runs with 39 in 1977 and 1983. It was the 1978 season where Rice was electrifying. He was named the American League MVP, and also led Major League Baseball with 213 hits, 15 triples, 139 runs batted in, a .600 slugging percentage, and 406 total bases.

3) Carl Yastrzemski

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Southampton, New York had 452 home runs with the Red Sox from 1961 to 1983. The 18-time All-Star’s most magical season came in 1967. That year he earned the Triple Crown in the American League. Yastrzemski led the American League in home runs (44), runs batted in (121) and batting average (.326), and of course was named the American League Most Valuable Player.

2) David Ortiz

The Hall of Fame designated hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 483 home runs with the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016. He had a career-high 54 home runs in 2006, which led the American League. Ortiz also had 13 postseason home runs in the three postseasons that the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, 2007, and 2013.

1) Ted Williams

The Hall of Fame left fielder from San Diego, California, is considered one of the best regular season hitters of all-time. He had 521 career home runs from 1939 to 1960. It should be noted that Williams did not play for three seasons from 1943 to 1945 because of World War II military service. Williams led the Major Leagues in home runs twice (37 in 1941 and 36 in 1942), and the American League in home runs two more times (32 in 1947 and a career-high 43 in 1949). He also earned the American League Triple Crown in 1942 and 1947. In 1946 and 1949, Williams was named the American League MVP. When he was honoured in 1946, Williams had 38 home runs.