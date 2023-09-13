Who are the top 10 Chicago Cubs Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the fifth of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Chicago Cubs. The list includes the time when the Cubs were known as the Chicago White Stockings (1876 to 1889), Chicago Colts (1890 to 1897), and the Chicago Orphans (1898 to 1902).

10) Hank Sauer

The left fielder from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had 198 home runs with the Cubs from 1949 to 1955. He was twice an All-Star with the Cubs in 1950 and 1952. In 1952, Sauer was the National League Most Valuable Player. He led the Major Leagues with 37 home runs and 121 runs batted in. During the 1954 Major League Baseball season, Sauer had a career-high 41 home runs.

9) Bill Nicholson

The rightfielder from Chestertown, Maryland had 205 home runs with the Cubs from 1939 to 1948. In back-to-back seasons, Nicholson, a five-time All-Star with the Cubs, led the National League in home runs and runs batted in 1943 and 1944. He had 29 home runs and 128 runs batted in during the 1943 season, and 33 home runs and 122 runs batted in during the 1944 season. In 1944, Nicholson also led the National League with 116 runs and 317 total bases.

8) Gabby Hartnett

The Hall of Fame catcher from Woonsocket, Rhode Island had 231 home runs with the Cubs from 1923 to 1940. Hartnett was a National League All-Star for six straight seasons from 1933 to 1938. He had a career-high 37 home runs in 1930. Then Hartnett had 13 home runs in 1935, when he was named the National League Most Valuable Player. Hartnett was the second catcher in National League history to be named MVP. He followed St. Louis Cardinals catcher Bob O’Farrell of Waukegan, Illinois, who received the honour in 1926.

7) Aramis Ramirez

The third baseman from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 239 home runs with the Cubs from 2003 to 2011. He had a career-high 38 home runs in 2006. Ramirez was an All-Star twice with the Cubs. The first time in 2005 when he had 31 home runs, and the second time in 2008, when he had 27 home runs.

6) Anthony Rizzo

The first baseman from Parkland, Florida had 295 home runs with the Cubs from 2012 to 2021. He tied a career-high for home runs in 2014, 2016, and 2017. Rizzo was an All-Star for three straight seasons from 2014 to 2016. When the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, Rizzo had three home runs in the postseason. Two home runs came against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series (in a 10-2 Chicago win in game four and a 5-0 Chicago win in game six), and one home run in game six of the World Series, a 9-3 Cubs win over the Cleveland Indians.

5) Ryne Sandberg

The Hall of Fame second baseman from Spokane, Washington had 282 home runs with the Cubs from 1982 to 1997. Sandberg was a National League All-Star 10 straight years from 1984 to 1993. In 1984, Sandberg was a National League MVP. That year he had 19 home runs, led the Major Leagues with 19 triples, and the National League with 114 runs. In 1990, Sandberg had a career-high 40 home runs, which led the National League. That season he also led the Major Leagues with 344 total bases and the National League with 116 runs scored.

4) Ron Santo

The Hall of Fame third baseman from Seattle, Washington had 337 home runs with the Cubs from 1960 to 1973. Santo had a career-high 33 home runs in 1965. He was a nine-time National League All-Star, including four straight years from 1963 to 1966.

3) Billy Williams

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Whistler, Alabama had 392 home runs with the Cubs from 1960 to 1974. Williams had 25 home runs in 1961, the year he was named the National League Rookie of the Year. A six-time All-Star, he had a career-high 42 home runs in 1970. That year, Williams led the Major Leagues with 137 runs scored, 205 hits, and 373 total bases.

2) Ernie Banks

The Hall of Fame infielder from Dallas, Texas had 512 home runs with the Cubs from 1953 to 1971. The 11-time All-Star led the Major Leagues in home runs with 47 in 1958 and 41 in 1960. Banks was a National League Most Valuable Player in back-to-back years in 1958 and 1959. In 1959, Banks had 45 home runs.

1) Sammy Sosa

The rightfielder from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic had 545 home runs with the Cubs from 1992 to 2004. The seven-time All-Star had 66 home runs in 1998 (Cubs franchise record), 63 home runs in 1999, and 64 home runs in 2001. Sosa also led the Major Leagues with 50 home runs in 2000, and the National League with 49 home runs in 2002. In 1998, Sosa was the National League MVP.