MLB News and Rumors

Who are the top 10 Chicago Cubs Home Run Hitters Ever?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Sammy Sosa

In the fifth of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Chicago Cubs. The list includes the time when the Cubs were known as the Chicago White Stockings (1876 to 1889), Chicago Colts (1890 to 1897), and the Chicago Orphans (1898 to 1902).

10) Hank Sauer

The left fielder from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had 198 home runs with the Cubs from 1949 to 1955. He was twice an All-Star with the Cubs in 1950 and 1952. In 1952, Sauer was the National League Most Valuable Player. He led the Major Leagues with 37 home runs and 121 runs batted in. During the 1954 Major League Baseball season, Sauer had a career-high 41 home runs.

9) Bill Nicholson

The rightfielder from Chestertown, Maryland had 205 home runs with the Cubs from 1939 to 1948. In back-to-back seasons, Nicholson, a five-time All-Star with the Cubs, led the National League in home runs and runs batted in 1943 and 1944. He had 29 home runs and 128 runs batted in during the 1943 season, and 33 home runs and 122 runs batted in during the 1944 season. In 1944, Nicholson also led the National League with 116 runs and 317 total bases.

8) Gabby Hartnett

The Hall of Fame catcher from Woonsocket, Rhode Island had 231 home runs with the Cubs from 1923 to 1940. Hartnett was a National League All-Star for six straight seasons from 1933 to 1938. He had a career-high 37 home runs in 1930. Then Hartnett had 13 home runs in 1935, when he was named the National League Most Valuable Player. Hartnett was the second catcher in National League history to be named MVP. He followed St. Louis Cardinals catcher Bob O’Farrell of Waukegan, Illinois, who received the honour in 1926.

7) Aramis Ramirez

The third baseman from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 239 home runs with the Cubs from 2003 to 2011. He had a career-high 38 home runs in 2006. Ramirez was an All-Star twice with the Cubs. The first time in 2005 when he had 31 home runs, and the second time in 2008, when he had 27 home runs.

6) Anthony Rizzo

The first baseman from Parkland, Florida had 295 home runs with the Cubs from 2012 to 2021. He tied a career-high for home runs in 2014, 2016, and 2017. Rizzo was an All-Star for three straight seasons from 2014 to 2016. When the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, Rizzo had three home runs in the postseason. Two home runs came against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series (in a 10-2 Chicago win in game four and a 5-0 Chicago win in game six), and one home run in game six of the World Series, a 9-3 Cubs win over the Cleveland Indians.

5) Ryne Sandberg

The Hall of Fame second baseman from Spokane, Washington had 282 home runs with the Cubs from 1982 to 1997. Sandberg was a National League All-Star 10 straight years from 1984 to 1993. In 1984, Sandberg was a National League MVP. That year he had 19 home runs, led the Major Leagues with 19 triples, and the National League with 114 runs. In 1990, Sandberg had a career-high 40 home runs, which led the National League. That season he also led the Major Leagues with 344 total bases and the National League with 116 runs scored.

4) Ron Santo

The Hall of Fame third baseman from Seattle, Washington had 337 home runs with the Cubs from 1960 to 1973. Santo had a career-high 33 home runs in 1965. He was a nine-time National League All-Star, including four straight years from 1963 to 1966.

3) Billy Williams

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Whistler, Alabama had 392 home runs with the Cubs from 1960 to 1974. Williams had 25 home runs in 1961, the year he was named the National League Rookie of the Year. A six-time All-Star, he had a career-high 42 home runs in 1970. That year, Williams led the Major Leagues with 137 runs scored, 205 hits, and 373 total bases.

2) Ernie Banks

The Hall of Fame infielder from Dallas, Texas had 512 home runs with the Cubs from 1953 to 1971. The 11-time All-Star led the Major Leagues in home runs with 47 in 1958 and 41 in 1960. Banks was a National League Most Valuable Player in back-to-back years in 1958 and 1959. In 1959, Banks had 45 home runs.

1) Sammy Sosa

The rightfielder from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic had 545 home runs with the Cubs from 1992 to 2004. The seven-time All-Star had 66 home runs in 1998 (Cubs franchise record), 63 home runs in 1999, and 64 home runs in 2001. Sosa also led the Major Leagues with 50 home runs in 2000, and the National League with 49 home runs in 2002. In 1998, Sosa was the National League MVP.

 

 

Topics  
Cubs MLB News and Rumors Research Features
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Ted Williams

Who are the top 10 Boston Red Sox home run hitters ever?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 12 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
Baltimore Orioles Pitcher John Means Gets First Major League Start In 17 Months On Tuesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 12 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cal Ripken Jr.
Top 10 Home Run Hitters in Baltimore Orioles history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 12 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
Four most intriguing MLB series that starts September 11
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Three most intriguing MLB series from September 8-10
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Home Run Hitters In Atlanta Braves History
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 home run hitters in Arizona Diamondbacks history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top