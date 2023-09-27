Who are the top 10 Los Angeles Dodgers hitters ever?

In the 12th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Los Angeles Dodgers. The list includes the Brooklyn Grays (1883, 1885-1887), the Brooklyn Atlantics (1884), the Brooklyn Bridegrooms (1888 to 1890, and 1896 to 1898), the Brooklyn Grooms (1891 to 1895), the Brooklyn Superbas (1899 to 1910), the Brooklyn Trolley Dodgers (1911 to 1912), the Brooklyn Dodgers (1913 and 1932 to 1957), and the Brooklyn Robins (1941 to 1931).

10) Max Muncy

The active Dodgers infielder from Midland, Texas has 175 home runs with the Dodgers since 2018. He had 35 home runs as an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2019, and 36 home runs as an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2021. With one week left in the regular season, Muncy is already at 36 home runs this season, which tied his career high from two years ago. When the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, he hit three postseason home runs. Two of them came in Dodgers wins. The first came in a 15-3 Dodgers win over the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Championship Series, and the second came in game five of the World Series, a 4-2 Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

9) Mike Piazza

The Hall of Fame catcher from Norristown, Pennsylvania had 177 home runs with the Dodgers from 1992 to 1998. In his last six seasons with the Dodgers, Piazza was an All-Star. He hit 35 home runs as the 1993 National League Rookie of the Year, and had 40 home runs with Los Angeles in 1997.

8) Carl Furillo

The rightfielder from Stony Creek Mills, Pennsylvania had 192 home runs with the Dodgers from 1946 to 1958. He had a career high 26 home runs in 1955. Furillo had eight home runs as an All-Star in 1952 and 21 home runs as an All-Star in 1953.

7) Matt Kemp

The outfielder from Midwest City, Oklahoma had 203 home runs with the Dodgers in a decade from 2006 to 2014 and again in 2018. Kemp led the National League with 39 home runs and Major League Baseball with 126 runs batted in during 2011. Kemp then had 23 home runs as an All-Star in 2012, and 21 home runs as an All-Star in 2018.

6) Steve Garvey

The corner infielder from Tampa, Florida had 211 home runs with the Dodgers from 1970 to 1982. Garvey was an All-Star eight times with the Dodgers. He had a career-high 33 home runs with the Dodgers in 1977. As the National League MVP in 1974, Garvey hit 21 home runs. In 1978, Garvey had four home runs in four games as the Dodgers eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies. He was named the NLCS MVP. In the 1981 postseason, Garvey hit three home runs as the Dodgers won the World Series. Two of the three home runs came in Dodgers wins. The first was in a 6-1 Dodgers win over the Houston Astros in game three of the National League Divisional Series, and the second came in a 7-1 Dodgers win over the Montreal Expos in game four of the National League Championship Series.

5) Ron Cey

The third baseman from Tacoma, Washington had 228 home runs with the Dodgers from 1972 to 1982. He had a career high 30 home runs in 1977. Cey was a six-time All-Star for six straight years with the Dodgers from 1974 to 1979. When the Dodgers won the 1981 World Series in six games, Cey was the World Series MVP. He hit a home run in game three of the World Series, a 5-4 Dodgers win over the New York Yankees.

4) Roy Campanella

The Hall of Fame catcher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania had 260 home runs with the Dodgers from 1948 to 1957. He had a career high 41 home runs with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1953, the second time Campanella was a National League MVP. He also received the honour in 1951 when he had 33 home runs, and in 1955 when he had 32 home runs.

3) Eric Karros

The first baseman from Hackensack, New Jersey had 270 home runs with the Dodgers from 1992 to 2002. He had 20 home runs as the 1992 National League Rookie of the Year. Karros had two seasons with a career-high 34 home runs. He accomplished the feat the first time in 1996 and the second time in 1999.

2) Gil Hodges

The eight-time All-Star from Princeton, Indiana had 361 home runs with the Dodgers from 1947 to 1961. He had a career high 42 home runs in 1954. A Hall of Fame first baseman, Hodges won two World Series with the Dodgers in 1955 and 1959. When the Brooklyn Dodgers won the 1955 World Series over the New York Yankees, Hodges homered in game four of the World Series, an 8-5 Dodgers win at Ebbets Field. When the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 1959 World Series over the Chicago White Sox, he also homered in game of the World Series, a 5-4 Dodgers win.

1) Duke Snider

The seven-time All-Star from Los Angeles, California had 389 home runs with the Dodgers from 1948 to 1962. He had a career high 43 home runs in 1956. That year he led the National League in home runs. A Hall of Fame centerfielder, Snider teamed up with Hodges to win the 1955 and 1959 World Series. When the Dodgers won the 1955 World Series, he had four home runs, with three coming in Dodgers wins. Snider homered in game four, an 8-5 Dodgers win over the Yankees, and two more home runs in game five, a 5-3 Dodgers win over the Yankees. When the Dodgers won the 1959 World Series, he hit a home run in the World Series clinching game, a 9-3 Dodgers win over the Chicago White Sox.