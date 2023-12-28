In an extensive series, we are taking a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we profile the Washington Nationals, the 30th feature. The list includes the Montreal Expos from 1969 to 2004.

10) Jose Vidro

The second baseman from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico had 115 home runs with the Expos and Nationals from 1997 to 2006. He hit a career-high 24 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2000, 19 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2002, and 15 home runs as a National League All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2003.

10) Anders Gallaraga

The first baseman from Caracas, Veneuzuela had 115 home runs with the Expos from 1985 to 1991. He hit 29 home runs as a National League All-Star and silver slugger award winner in 1988. In addition to being in the top 10 in Nationals/Expos home run hitters ever, Gallaraga is ninth in Colorado Rockies history with 172 home runs.

9) Bob Bailey

The corner infielder and left fielder from Long Beach, California had 118 home runs with the Expos from 1969 to 1975. He hit a career-high 28 home runs in 1970, and reached the 20-home run mark two more times with the Expos as he had 25 home runs in 1973 and 20 home runs in 1974.

8) Juan Soto

The outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit 119 home runs with the Nationals from 2018 to 2022. He hit 13 home runs as a National League Silver Slugger Award winner in 2020, 29 home runs as a National League Silver Slugger Award winner and National League All-Star in 2021, and 21 home runs as a National League Silver Slugger Award winner and National League All-Star in 2022. When Soto helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series, three of his five postseason dingers came in Nationals wins. His playoff home runs in Washington wins came in game five of the National League Divisional Series (7-3 Washington win over the Los Angeles Dodgers), in game one of the 2019 World Series (5-4 Nationals win over the Houston Astros) and in game six of the 2019 World Series (7-2 Nationals win over the Astros).

7) Anthony Rendon

The infielder from Houston, Texas hit 136 home runs with the Nationals from 2013 to 2019. He hit 21 home runs as a National League Silver Slugger Award winner in 2014, and a career-high 34 home runs as a National League All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2019. Also in 2019, Rendon won a World Series with the Nationals. The year the Nationals won the World Series, Rendon hit three home runs, all Nationals wins. They came in game five of the National League Divisional Series (7-3 Washington win over the Los Angeles Dodgers), game six of the 2019 World Series (7-2 Nationals win over the Astros), and game seven of the 2022 World Series (6-2 Nationals win over the Astros). Three of Rendon’s home runs came on April 30, 2017 in a 23-5 Nationals win over the New York Mets. Rendon set the Nationals record for most runs batted in during a game with 10.

6) Bryce Harper

The rightfielder from Las Vegas, Nevada hit 184 home runs with the Nationals from 2012 to 2018. He hit 22 home runs as a National League All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year in 2012, 20 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2013, led the National League with 42 home runs as the National League Most Valuable Player, All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2015, 24 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2016, 29 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2017, and 34 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2018. On April 1, 2013, Harper became the youngest player in Major League history to have a multi-home run game on opening day at 20 years of age. Washington beat Miami 2-0.

5) Tim Wallach

The corner infielder from Huntington Beach, California hit 204 home runs with the Expos from 1980 to 1992. He hit a career-high 28 home runs in 1982. The six-time National League All-Star had 22 home runs as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 1985, and 26 home runs as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 1987.

4) Gary Carter

The Hall of Fame catcher from Culver City, California hit 220 home runs with the Expos from 1974 to 1984. The seven-time Expos All-Star hit 16 home runs as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 1981, 29 home runs as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 1982, and 27 home runs as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 1984.

3) Andre Dawson

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Miami, Florida hit 225 home runs with the Expos from 1977 to 1986. He hit 19 home runs as the National League Rookie of the Year in 1977, 17 home runs as the National League Silver Slugger Award winner in 1980, 24 home runs as a National League All-Star and National League Silver Slugger Award winner in 1981, 23 home runs as a National League All-Star in 1982, and 32 home runs as a National League All-Star and National League Silver Slugger Award winner in 1983.

2) Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Nizao, Dominican Republic hit 234 home runs with the Expos from 1996 to 2003. A four-time National League All-Star for four straight years from 1999 to 2002, Guerrero hit 42 home runs in 1999, 44 home runs in 2000, 34 home runs in 2001, and 39 home runs in 2002. He was a Silver Slugger Award winner in 1999, 2000 and 2002.

1) Ryan Zimmerman

The Nationals third baseman hit 284 home runs with the Nationals from 2006 to 2021. He hit 33 home runs as a National League All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2009, 25 home runs as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2010, and a career-high 36 home runs as an All-Star in 2017. When the Nationals won the 2019 World Series, Zimmerman homered in game four of the National League Divisional Series (6-1 Nationals win over the Los Angeles Dodgers), and in game one of the World Series (5-4 Nationals win over the Houston Astros).