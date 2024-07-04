Who has beaten four top 10 seeds at 2024 Wimbledon?

We have now completed three days of Wimbledon, and so far four top-10 players have been eliminated. Let’s take a look at the four players who have generated significant upsets and the players they have beaten.

Francisco Comesana beats (6) Andrey Rublev

The struggles for the world number six from Russia continues as once again Andrey Rublev does not make an impact at a grand slam tournament. This time he lost to the 122nd ranked player in the world, Francisco Comesana of Argentina in the first round, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. 7-6, on court two on Tuesday. Where Comesana had his biggest impact was his serve. He had 21 aces compared to only six for Rublev. This was Comesana’s first win at a grand slam singles tournament and will now play Adam Walton of Australia in the second round.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro beats (6) Marketa Vondrousova

The defending Wimbledon champion is out as Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic was beaten convincingly 6-4, 6-2 to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain. Bouzas Maneiro, who is ranked 83rd in the world, was the more accurate server. She only had three double faults, while Vondrousova had seven. Bouzas Maneiro also made the most of her opportunities as she broke Vondrousova five times in five chances. Like Comesana, this was the first grand slam win for Bouzas Maneiro. She will next play fellow Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in round two.

Fabio Fognini beats (8) Casper Ruud

The 37-year-old Italian still has a lot left in the tank. We saw that on Wednesday from the former world number nine with an impressive 6-4, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 win over the the three-time grand slam finalist. However it should be noted that even though Ruud has reached the final of the French Open twice (2022 and 2023), and the United States Open once (2022), he has not yet reached the third round at Wimbledon. Next up for Fognini is 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Lulu Sun beats (8) Qinwen Zheng

Lulu Sun, the 23-year-old from New Zealand, had the biggest win of her career as she upset the Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round on Monday. Sun, the world number 123, only had one double fault compared to eight for Zheng. Sun then beat Yulia Starodubtsewa of Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, and will now face China’s Lin Zhu on Friday.