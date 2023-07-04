News

Who Is Mayoi Ebihara? Japanese YouTuber Nearly Stuns Miki Sudo At 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Who is Mayoi Ebihara? After eating 33 hot dogs at the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Japan-based YouTuber has taken the competitive eating world by storm. Read on to learn more about Ebihara, her YouTube channel, how much she can eat, and more.

Miki Sudo might have a new rival after her controversial win at the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Mayoi Ebihara, a Japanese social media influencer, positioned herself among the top female eaters in the world in the annual July 4th tradition by downing 33 hot dogs and buns to finish in second place.

Initially, the judges had scored the competition a 33-33 tie but the totals were later revised once the competition was over.

Ebihara, a YouTuber based in Tokyo, appeared to be on the heels of Sudo for most of the contest. At the halfway mark, Ebihara was just two hot dogs and buns behind Sudo, who was in the lead with 26 hot dogs and buns.

After the contest was over, instant replay was used to determine the official score of the 10-minute match.

Who Is Mayoi Ebihara?

Mayoi Ebihara is a Japanese YouTuber based in Tokyo that has become known for her ability to complete food challenges and eat huge portions of food.

Her YouTube channel, @oogui_ebimayo has over 686,000 subscribers. With over 565 videos, some with over 6 million views, Ebihara’s performance isn’t as much of a surprise as some might think.

Over the last few years, the broadcasting genres “Mukbang” or “meokbang” have become insanely popular on YouTube. Trending from South Korea, Mukbangs require a lot of food while hosts interact with their audience while eating. Generally, the host or YouTuber is ordering an obscene amount of food.

How Much Can Mayoi Ebihara Eat?

While she doesn’t hold any official world records, Ebihara has proven herself as someone with an insatiable appetite.

For Ebihara, her channel is a mix of Mukbangs and insane food challenges. In every video, she challenges herself to eat different menus or large portions of food. Some of her most popular videos feature her eating 7 kg of ramen, 6 kg of Salmon Roe, a 6 kg Okonomiyaki Tower, and 8 kg of fried curry.

In Ebihara’s latest video, which was posted the day of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Challenge, Ebihara scarfed down both a dinner and lunch menu from a restaurant in Japan known as Coco’s Restaurant.

On top of eating both the lunch and dinner menu, Ebihara often manages to finish off with some dessert.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
