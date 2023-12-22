Unexpected pairings often make for the most captivating stories. Such is the case with Simone Biles, an Olympic superstar gymnast, and Jonathan Owens, a Green Bay Packers safety, whose unconventional meeting and subsequent romance defy the typical celebrity relationship narrative. However, in a recent interview, Owens dropped a bombshell, saying he did not know who Simone Biles was when they first met.

Owens Says He Didn’t Know Simone Biles Prior to Their First Meeting

Jonathan Owens’ recount of his first meeting with Simone Biles is as honest as it is endearing. The NFL star admitted, “I didn’t know who she was at the time, but like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So my mind’s like, OK, she got to be good.”

This admission from Owens paints a picture of a relationship that wasn’t influenced by fame or achievements. “I promise you, real-life story, when she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympic channels, and we’re in camp, we’re in camp late July, early August. So I’m not paying attention, you know,” Owens explained, highlighting his initial unfamiliarity with Biles’ extraordinary accomplishments.

Swiped Right and Matched

Their connection began on a dating app, where Owens’ curiosity was piqued by Biles’ profile. He recalled the simplicity of their early interactions, saying, “I swiped, and it said we matched. So I’m like, OK, so I’m gonna see what’s up.” This laid-back approach to their budding relationship is a testament to their genuine connection.

Owens humorously narrated the initial doubts and the gradual realization of who Biles was, “Man, that’s wild, man, it’s gotta be fake.” Yet, despite his initial skepticism, their communication continued, leading to their first meeting. Owens shared, “We text some back and forth, and then we hung out Friday, man. We couldn’t do much, as COVID happened, everything shut down. So she came through, down to the house.” This simple yet significant start marked the beginning of their journey together.

Their relationship has grown into a supportive and loving partnership, with Biles often seen cheering on Owens at NFL games. They tied the knot on April 22, 2023, solidifying their bond.

Owens and Biles’ story, rooted in an authentic and unplanned connection, is a heartwarming reminder of the unpredictable nature of love, transcending fame and expectations.