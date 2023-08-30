After turning pro only four years ago, Viktor Hovland has carved his way to becoming one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. Behind his success, Australian caddie Shay Knight has been a guiding force for the young 25-year-old golfer.

In 2023, Hovland had the best year in his career winning a total of three events this year, including the Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship. His latest two victories marked the biggest wins of his career and Knight raked in a huge payday as a result.

Who is Viktor Hovland’s Caddie?

With 15 years of experience, Viktor Hovland’s caddie Shay Knight has tons of experience.

He’s made a name for himself caddying for notable players like Matt Jones, Aron Price, DJ Trahan, Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Jerry Kelly, and Sean O’Hair.

The two met in 2019 when Hovland was starting out his professional career. Hovland met Knight at the Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico. It was through Rickie Fowler’s caddie, Joe Skovron that the pair were matched up. Skovron called Knight to see if he was interested in caddying for Hovland, who was an amateur at the time.

The first tournament they played together was the 2019 Travelers Championship and it’s stuck ever since.

How Much Did Viktor Hovland’s Caddie Get Paid?

Hovland capped off the season winning the 2023 FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship by beating Xander Schauffele by five strokes. For his win, he received a $18 million check and his caddie also received a significant portion of that payout.

The pair have made a lot of money through the years but 2023 marks their most successful season.

Caddies are paid out based on the player’s finish. Generally, caddies receive a 10% cut of the winner’s paycheck. A top-10 finish results in a 7% payout and 5% for all other results.

With three wins this year, Knight received $360,000 each for both the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship. In addition, he was paid $1.8 million just for the Tour Championship.

Hovland’s caddie, Knight received a total of $3,181.380.48 for the season. Based on his caddy earnings, Knight is 51st on the money’s list in between Justin Thomas and Mackenzie Hughes.

Shay Knight’s Net Worth

Hovland took home over $34 million in PGA Tour earnings in 2023, more than any other player on the tour.

As a result, Knight was able to boost his net worth significantly. After taking home an estimated $3.18 million, the caddie is now reportedly worth an estimated $6 million.

