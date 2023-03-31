Golf News and Rumors

Who makes the Masters Green Jacket for Augusta National?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Who makes the Masters Green Jacket for Augusta National?

There’s no bigger symbol for the Masters than the Green Jackets at Augusta National. The iconic jackets have a long history and have been worn by some of the best golfers ever to play the game.

Every year in April, past champions are allowed to wear their jackets again. Only the current champion is allowed to take the jackets off the grounds of Augusta National during their year reign.

There are so many specific traditions that have been carried on for the Green Jackets, which are fabricated by Brooks Uniform Company in New York. Now, the Green Jackets have become such a unique symbol among golfers, fans, and in the sports world.

Where are the Green Jackets Made?

The first Green Jacket ever made was designed by Brooks Uniform Company in 1937. The Green Jackets were originally used during the Masters to help patrons find assistance easier. But in 1949 after Sam Snead won the Masters, he was presented with a Green Jacket and an honorary membership to Augusta, birthing the tradition.

Since 1967, the Green Jackets have been exclusively made by Hamilton Tailoring Company of Cincinnati. For the past 56 years, the company has remained the exclusive maker of the highly coveted Green Jacket.

However, if you’re looking to get your hands on a piece of golf history, you won’t be in luck.

The company doesn’t accept orders from the general public.

How Has The Green Jackets Evolved Over Time?

Like everything about the Masters, everything done is rooted in tradition. The jackets are in the color known as “Masters Green”, which is a rye green known as “Pantone 342”.

It has a classic American design featuring three buttons, single-breasted and single-vent.

Thanks to A&B Emblem Co in Weaverville, North Carolina, every Green Jacket has the Augusta National Golf Club logo on the left chest pocket. The three brass buttons also feature the logo, which are made by Waterbury Co. of Connecticut.

Made out of tropical-weight wool that comes from Forstmann Co. mill in Dublin, Georgia, it takes roughly 2.5 yards per jacket. With all the materials, the Green Jacket takes an estimated week to complete from start to finish. The last touch includes the owner’s name stitched inside the label of the jacket.

Interestingly enough, multiple Masters winners receive only one jacket. The iconic symbol is rich in history and the Green Jackets represent one of golf’s greatest achievements.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Who makes the Masters Green Jacket for Augusta National?

Who makes the Masters Green Jacket for Augusta National?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  35min
Golf News and Rumors
paige spiranac
LOOK: Paige Spiranac’s Sultry Green Jacket Photo Promotes Her Masters Towel Line
Author image David Evans  •  8h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Bubble: Which PGA Tour Players Are Fighting For An Invitation to Augusta National?
Masters 2023 Bubble: Which PGA Tour Players Are Fighting For An Invitation to Augusta National?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Valero Texas Open 2023: Golf Digest Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Valero Texas Open 2023: Golf Digest Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Masters Green Jacket: History, Tradition, Protocols, and Rules
Masters Green Jacket: History, Tradition, Protocols, and Rules
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Valero Texas Open 2023 Sleepers: Martin, Lingmerth Among Best Longshot Bets
Valero Texas Open 2023 Sleepers: Martin, Lingmerth Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Valero Texas Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast
Valero Texas Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top