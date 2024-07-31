Who were 27 MLB players traded at the deadline?

The 2024 MLB Trade Deadline took place on Tuesday. Here are 27 player who were traded. Players shown have a batting average above .200 or an earned run average lower than five.

Mike Baumann

The native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota went from the Giants to the Angels. Baumann has pitched for the Giants, Orioles and Mariners this season. In 36 games, he has a record of three wins and zero losses and an earned run average of 4.84.

Josh Bell

The first baseman from Irving, Texas went from the Marlins to the Diamondbacks. This season, he batted .239 with 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in. While with the Pirates in 2019, Bell was a National League All-Star.

Paul Blackburn

The native of Antioch, California went from the Athletics to the Mets. This season, in nine games, he had a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.41. Blackburn was an All-Star with the Athletics in 2022.

Huascar Brazoban

The native of Villa Mella, Dominican Republic went from the Marlins to the Mets. This season he pitched 20 games, and had a record of one win, two losses, 34 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.93.

Mark Canha

The outfielder from San Jose, California went from the Tigers to the Giants. He is batting .231 with seven home runs and 28 runs batted in this season.

Andrew Chafin

The native of Kettering, Ohio went from the Tigers to the Rangers. In 41 games, Chafin had a record of three wins, two losses, one save, and 50 strikeouts with an earned run average of 3.16.

JT Chargois

The native of Sulphur, Louisiana went from the Marlins to the Mariners. In 15 games, he had a record of one win, zero losses, with 12 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.62. Chargois has not lost in the last three seasons (82 games overall).

Alex Cobb

The native of Boston, Massachusetts went from the Giants to the Guardians. An All-Star this season, Cobb has a record of 7-7 with 131 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.87.

Paul DeJong

The shortstop from Orlando, Florida went from the White Sox to the Royals. An All-Star with the Cardinals in 2019, this season DeJong is batting .228 with 18 home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Bryan De La Cruz

The outfielder from Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic went from the Marlins to the Pirates. He is batting .245 with 18 home runs and 51 runs batted in.

Enyel De Los Santos

The native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic went from the Padres to the Yankees. He pitched 44 games and had a record of one win, two losses, with one save, 48 strikeouts, and an ERA of 4.46.

Lucas Erceg

The native of San Jose, California went from the Athletics to the Royals. In 38 games, Erceg had a record of two wins and three losses, with 41 strikeouts, three saves and an earned run average of 3.68.

Jack Flaherty

The native of Burbank, California went from the Tigers to the Dodgers. This season in Detroit, he has a record of seven wins and five losses, 133 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.95.

Dylan Floro

The native of Merced, California went from the Nationals to the Diamondbacks. This season in Washington, he has a record of three wins and three losses in 51 games, with 40 strikeouts, and an earned average of 2.06.

Luis Garcia

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was traded from the Angels to the Red Sox. This season he has a record of five wins and one loss with 40 strikeouts and four saves with an ERA of 3.71.

Bryan Hoeing

The native of Batesville, Indiana went from the Marlins to Padres. In 16 games, Hoeing had a record of one win, and two losses, and 25 strikeouts, with an ERA of 2.70.

Eloy Jimenez

The outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic went from the White Sox to the Orioles. This season, he has batted .24o with five home runs and 16 runs batted in.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The second baseman from Honolulu, Hawaii went from the Blue Jays to the Pirates. This season he batted .292 with seven home runs and 33 runs batted in.

Mark Leiter Jr.

The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida went from the Cubs to the Yankees. In 39 games, he has a record of two wins, four losses, 53 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.21.

Trevor Richards

The native of Aviston, Illinois went from the Blue Jays to the Twins. In 45 games with Toronto this season, he had a record of two wins, one loss, with 49 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.64,

Trevor Rogers

The native of Carlsbad, New Mexico went from the Marlins to the Orioles. An All-Star in 2021 with Miami, this season he had a record of two wins, nine losses, 85 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.53.

Tanner Scott

The native of Warren, Ohio went from the Marlins to the Padres. An All-Star with the Marlins this season, he pitched in 44 games and had a record of six wins, five losses, 53 strikeouts and a sparkling ERA of 1.18.

Lucas Sims

The native of Lawrenceville, Georgia went from the Reds to the Red Sox. In 43 games, he has a record of one win, four losses, 40 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.57.

Gregory Soto

The two-time All-Star from Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic was traded from the Phillies to the Orioles. In 43 games, he had a record of two wins, four losses, with two saves, 44 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.08.

Kyle Stowers

The outfielder from El Cajon, California went from the Orioles to the Marlins. This season, Stowers batted .309 with one home run and nine runs batted in.

Ryan Yarbrough

The native of Austin, Texas went from the Dodgers to the Blue Jays. This season in 32 games, he had a record of four wins and two losses with 39 strikeouts, one save and an ERA of 3.74.

Tyler Zuber

The native of White Hill, Arkansas went from the Rays to the Mets. This season Zuber pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run, along with four strikeouts.