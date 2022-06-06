Who were the Belmont Stakes 2021 Winners?

The Belmont Stakes in 2022 will be one of the top horse races of the year, as it usually always is. The Triple Crown’s third and final event will be held on Saturday, June 11. Read below to see who won the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year. The reason for this is that Kentucky Derby Champion Rich Strike and his owner thought that entering him in the Preakness Stakes, which took place just a few weeks ago, would be a bad idea. His owner determined that he should concentrate on Belmont. Rich Strike currently has the third-best odds to win the race, so it appears that his owner made the right decision.

What’s The Prize For The Belmont Stakes?

The prize for the first-place winner is going to be $800,000, while the full purse will be $1.5 million.

Who Won The Belmont Stakes In 2021?

During the 2021 Belmont Stakes, Essential Quality won the 153rd running of the event. Essential Quality hardly won the race, only beating runner-up Hot Rod Charlie by a length and a half after the two were in a tight contest for the entirety of the race.

Essential Quality was the favorite to win the race, so it was not too surprising that the horse won the race. This year, Mo Donegal is the favorite to win the race.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Check out the odds below from BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
