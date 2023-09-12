NFL News and Rumors

Who were the top five performers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season?

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The first week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five performers on winning teams.

5) Aaron Jones–Green Bay Packers

No Aaron Rodgers for the Packers on Sunday, no problem because another Aaron performed admirably for the Cheeseheads. Packers veteran running back Aaron Jones of Savannah, Georgia had 127 total yards (86 yards receiving and 41 yards rushing) and two touchdowns as the Packers beat the Chicago Bears 38-20 on Sunday from Soldier Field. Jones’s touchdowns came in the third quarter as he had a one yard score on the ground and a 38-yard TD catch from Jordan Love.

4) Brandon Aiyuk–San Francisco 49ers

Hopefully you were not as dumb as I and left San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk of Reno, Nevada on your fantasy bench. On Sunday, Aiyuk had great chemistry with quarterback Brock Purdy. He had eight catches for 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 30-7 San Francisco win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3) Jordan Love–Green Bay Packers

There is no doubt Packers Nation must love what they saw from quarterback Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California too. On Sunday, Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 passing yards, and three touchdowns, along with three rushes for 12 rushing yards. In addition to the touchdown pass to Jones, Love had two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs of Los Angeles, California.

2) Tua Tagovailoa–Miami Dolphins

It was an expected shootout between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and the Dolphins came through with a 36-34 win. Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins star southpaw QB completed 28 of 45 passes for 466 passing yards. That was only three yards fewer than his career high.

1) Tyreek Hill–Miami Dolphins

The beneficiary to Tagovailoa’s great day was wide receiver Tyreek Hill of Pearson, Georgia. Hill had 11 catches for 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns. It was the third time in Hill’s career he had 200 yards receiving in one game. He also had 269 yards receiving in a 27-24 Chiefs win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 29, 2020. and 215 yards receiving while with the Chiefs in the famous 54-51 Los Angeles Rams win over the Chiefs on November 19, 2018.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
