NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 10 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dak Prescott Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

The 10th week of the 2023 National Football League regular season completed on Monday night with the Denver Broncos upsetting the Buffalo Bills 24-22. Here are the top five players on winning teams this past week.

5) Joshua Dobbs

For the second straight week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs of Alpharetta, Georgia was great in a Vikings uniform since being traded from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline. On Sunday, he completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 268 passing yards and one touchdown, along with eight rushes for 44 rushing yards and another major score as the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19. With the win, Minnesota improved to a record of six wins and four losses.

4) Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback from Miramar, Florida completed 31 of 47 passes for 369 passing yards and two touchdowns. Smith also had one rush for 13 rushing yards, as Seattle beat Washington 29-26 in a nail biter. With the win, the Seahawks improved to a record of six wins and three losses, and are in a first place tie with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

3) CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver from Opelousas, Louisiana had 11 catches for 151 receiving yards and one touchdown, along with another 14-yard touchdown run as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 49-17. This was Lamb’s second career touchdown run. The first was for 19 yards and came in a 37-17 Cowboys win over the Philadelphia Eagles on December 27, 2020 when Lamb was a rookie.

2) Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback from Queen Creek, Arizona completed 19 of 26 passes for 296 passing yards along with three touchdowns in a 34-3 49ers clobbering over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was considered one of the elite games of the weekend, as the 49ers lead the NFC West, and the Jaguars lead the AFC South.

1) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback from Sulphur, Louisiana completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 passing yards, and four touchdowns along with two rushes for 17 rushing yards and another major score. The Cowboys have outscored the Giants 89-20 in two games this season and are in second place in the NFC East at six wins and three losses.

 

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Ken Dorsey Bills

Bills Fire OC Ken Dorsey: Who Will Take Over In Buffalo?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
AJ Brown Eagles
NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Eagles And Chiefs Fighting For No. 1 Spot
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Trevon Diggs says brother Stefon Diggs Has To ‘Get Up Outta’ Buffalo After Bills MNF Loss
Trevon Diggs says brother Stefon Diggs Has To ‘Get Up Outta’ Buffalo After Bills MNF Loss
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Peyton, Eli Team Up vs Brady in New Manningcast Commercial
Relive The Crazy Broncos Vs. Bills Week 10 MNF Game With ManningCast’s Best Moments
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
russell wilson escapes bills defender on MNF (1)
Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills’ Fans Languishing Over QB Josh Allen’s Turnover Woes, Weary Over Last-Second NFL Loss To Denver Broncos At Highmark Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Week 11: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_21453491
Jaguars WR Zay Jones Arrested On Monday Night On A Domestic Battery Charge
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top