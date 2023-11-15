The 10th week of the 2023 National Football League regular season completed on Monday night with the Denver Broncos upsetting the Buffalo Bills 24-22. Here are the top five players on winning teams this past week.

5) Joshua Dobbs

For the second straight week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs of Alpharetta, Georgia was great in a Vikings uniform since being traded from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline. On Sunday, he completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 268 passing yards and one touchdown, along with eight rushes for 44 rushing yards and another major score as the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19. With the win, Minnesota improved to a record of six wins and four losses.

4) Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback from Miramar, Florida completed 31 of 47 passes for 369 passing yards and two touchdowns. Smith also had one rush for 13 rushing yards, as Seattle beat Washington 29-26 in a nail biter. With the win, the Seahawks improved to a record of six wins and three losses, and are in a first place tie with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

3) CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver from Opelousas, Louisiana had 11 catches for 151 receiving yards and one touchdown, along with another 14-yard touchdown run as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 49-17. This was Lamb’s second career touchdown run. The first was for 19 yards and came in a 37-17 Cowboys win over the Philadelphia Eagles on December 27, 2020 when Lamb was a rookie.

2) Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback from Queen Creek, Arizona completed 19 of 26 passes for 296 passing yards along with three touchdowns in a 34-3 49ers clobbering over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was considered one of the elite games of the weekend, as the 49ers lead the NFC West, and the Jaguars lead the AFC South.

1) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback from Sulphur, Louisiana completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 passing yards, and four touchdowns along with two rushes for 17 rushing yards and another major score. The Cowboys have outscored the Giants 89-20 in two games this season and are in second place in the NFC East at six wins and three losses.