NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 12 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Thanksgiving Weekend of the National Football League season is now in the books. Here are the top five performers from the 12th week of the season.

5) Matt Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback from Tampa, Florida completed 25 of 33 passes for 229 passing yards, and four touchdowns in a 37-14 Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Stafford also had one interception and two rushing yards. Stafford threw two touchdowns each to tight end Tyler Higbee of Atlanta, Georgia, and running back Kyren Williams of Greece.

4) Kyren Williams

The NBA’s Greek Freak is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. If there is any indication of Kyren Williams’s performance on Sunday, he could soon have that nickname in the NFL. On Sunday, Williams was electrifying. The Notre Dame product had 16 carries for 143 rushing yards, and six catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns from Stafford. Williams has torched the Cardinals defensive line in 2023. On October 15, he had 158 rushing yards in a 26-9 Rams won over Arizona.

3) Jordan Love

Nobody picked the Packers on Thursday, yet they delivered with a 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions. The Packers star offensively was quarterback Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California. Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 268 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 39 rushing yards.

2) Dak Prescott

There should be a great new song in the rap world at the moment if there isn’t one yet. The title is “Dak Attack.” On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana feasted on Dallas’s NFC East Division rivals, the Washington Commanders. Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with a 10-yard run in a 45-10 win. With the victory, the Cowboys improved to a record of eight wins and three losses.

1) Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas performed admirably in the game of the week on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was responsible for five touchdowns (three in the air and two on the ground) in a 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Hurts completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 200 passing yards, and had 14 rushes for 65 rushing yards. With the win, Philadelphia improves to 10-1.

 

Topics  
Cowboys Eagles NFL News and Rumors Packers Rams
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13), running back Christian McCaffrey

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys Continue to Climb

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  55min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
6 NFL Teams On Bye In Week 13
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy
NFL Week 13: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
mnf bears vikings play ugly game (1)
Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Edge Minnesota Vikings In Ugly NFC North Matchup At U.S. Bank Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Fires Coach Frank Reich; Is GM Scott Fitterer Next On Chopping Block?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams
PFF Week 12 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Get Good News On Myles Garrett’s Shoulder Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top