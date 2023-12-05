As we enter the month of December, it is time to take a look back at Week 13. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Matt Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams moved to the .500 mark at six wins and six losses on Sunday. Quarterback Matt Stafford of Tampa, Florida put together a reputable performance. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Rams beat the Cleveland Browns 36-19. This was a battle of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, as Joe Flacco made his Browns debut. Stafford’s most notable touchdown during the game was a 70-yard bomb to rookie Puka Nacua of Las Vegas, Nevada.

4) Jordan Love

Not many people picked the Green Bay Packers to beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to win on Sunday night in primetime with Taylor Swift in attendance, but the Packers came through with a 27-19 win. Packers quarterback Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California completed 25 of 36 passes for 267 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 10 yards rushing. Like the Rams, the Packers improved to a record of six wins and six losses.

3) Deebo Samuel

The top non quarterback of the week is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel of Inman, South Carolina. Samuel had four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 42-19 San Francisco 49ers win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship. In addition to his two touchdown catches, Samuel had three rushes for 22 rushing yards and another major score.

2) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are winners of four straight games, and on the final night of November on Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana feasted on the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 23 rushing yards as the Cowboys defeated the Seahawks 41-35 in a primetime shootout. With the win, the Cowboys improved to a record of nine wins and three losses.

1) Brock Purdy

The 49ers other offensive star on Sunday was quarterback Brock Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona. The 23-year-old completed 19 of 27 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns, along with nine rushing yards. The 49ers are at nine wins and three losses, and pull within one win of the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the National Football Conference.