Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 14 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Jeremy Freeborn
Lamar Jackson

We are now approaching the Fantasy Football playoffs for many. Here are the top five performers on winning teams from week 14.

5) Justin Fields

The 24-year-old from Kennesaw, Georgia guided the Chicago Bears to an impressive 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The third year quarterback from Ohio State completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown, and added 12 rushes for 58 yards and another major score. Fields’s touchdown pass went 38 yards to D.J. Moore, and his touchdown run was for 11 yards.

4) Bailey Zappe

The New England Patriots were a six point underdog in primetime against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, but came out with a 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots’s star was Bailey Zappe of Victoria, Texas, who has taken over the quarterback duties from Mac Jones. On Sunday, Zappe completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with three rushes for 13 rushing yards.

3) Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver from Inman, South Carolina put together a solid performance on Sunday as he caught seven passes for 149 yards and one touchdown, and had another rushing touchdown on a one-yard rush in a 28-16 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks. With the win, the 49ers improved to 10 wins and three losses, and have clinched a playoff spot in the NFC.

2) Jake Browning

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is looking comfortable in replacing the injured Joe Burrow. The native of Folsom, California completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with three rushes for seven yards and another major score as the Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 34-14. Browning’s first touchdown pass was 54 yards to Canadian Chase Brown. With the win, the Bengals improved to seven wins and six losses.

1) Lamar Jackson

The 2019 NFL MVP was electrifying on Sunday. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 316 yards, and three touchdowns, and had 11 rushes for 70 yards as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 37-31 in overtime. The Ravens improved to a record of 10 wins and three losses, and are in first place all alone in the American Football Conference.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
