There were a lot of exciting games this past weekend in the National Football League. Here are the top five offensive performances on winning teams from Week 15.

5) Aidan O’Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise record for most points in a game with 63 on Thursday night in week 15. A major reason for the Raiders success was the quarterbacking of rookie Aidan O’Connell of Long Grove, Illinois. O’Connell completed 20 of 34 passes for 248 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 63-21 Raiders romp over the Los Angeles Chargers. All four touchdown passes came in the first half, with two of them going to Tre Tucker of Akron, Ohio.

4) James Cook

The second year running back from Miami, Florida was the major reason the Buffalo Bills upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in western New York. The 24-year-old Georgia product had the best game of his NFL career, as he rushed 25 times for 179 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with two catches for 42 receiving yards and another major score. Cook’s touchdown catch was for 18 yards from Josh Allen, and his touchdown run was for 24 yards. With the win, the Bills improve to a record of eight wins and six losses, but are still not in a playoff spot in the very competitive American Football Conference.

3) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers running back from Castle Rock, Colorado has had an outstanding 2023 NFL season which continued on Sunday. He had 18 rushes for 115 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with five catches for 72 receiving yards and two more major scores as the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29. McCaffrey’s touchdown catches from Brock Purdy were for five yards and 41 yards, while McCafffrey added a one-yard touchdown run. The 49ers clinched the NFC West with the win and improved to a record of 11 wins and three losses on the season.

2) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Austin, Texas quarterback sizzled in Lambeau on Sunday. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. Mayfield’s most notable touchdown pass was 52 yards to David Moore of Gainesville, Texas with six minutes and 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. With the win, the Buccaneers improve to a record of seven wins and seven losses and are in first place in the NFC South.

1) Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions quarterback from Novato, California sparkled in prime time on Saturday night in a 42-17 clobbering over the Denver Broncos. Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 passing yards and five touchdowns. Three of Goff’s touchdowns went to the amazing Lions’s rookie tight end Sam LaPorta of Highland, Illinois. With the win, the Lions lead the NFC North with a record of 10 wins and four losses.