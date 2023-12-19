NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 15 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
lions qb jared goff at green bay (1)

There were a lot of exciting games this past weekend in the National Football League. Here are the top five offensive performances on winning teams from Week 15.

5) Aidan O’Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise record for most points in a game with 63 on Thursday night in week 15. A major reason for the Raiders success was the quarterbacking of rookie Aidan O’Connell of Long Grove, Illinois. O’Connell completed 20 of 34 passes for 248 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 63-21 Raiders romp over the Los Angeles Chargers. All four touchdown passes came in the first half, with two of them going to Tre Tucker of Akron, Ohio.

4) James Cook

The second year running back from Miami, Florida was the major reason the Buffalo Bills upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in western New York. The 24-year-old Georgia product had the best game of his NFL career, as he rushed 25 times for 179 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with two catches for 42 receiving yards and another major score. Cook’s touchdown catch was for 18 yards from Josh Allen, and his touchdown run was for 24 yards. With the win, the Bills improve to a record of eight wins and six losses, but are still not in a playoff spot in the very competitive American Football Conference.

3) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers running back from Castle Rock, Colorado has had an outstanding 2023 NFL season which continued on Sunday. He had 18 rushes for 115 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with five catches for 72 receiving yards and two more major scores as the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29. McCaffrey’s touchdown catches from Brock Purdy were for five yards and 41 yards, while McCafffrey added a one-yard touchdown run. The 49ers clinched the NFC West with the win and improved to a record of 11 wins and three losses on the season.

2) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Austin, Texas quarterback sizzled in Lambeau on Sunday. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. Mayfield’s most notable touchdown pass was 52 yards to David Moore of Gainesville, Texas with six minutes and 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. With the win, the Buccaneers improve to a record of seven wins and seven losses and are in first place in the NFC South.

1) Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions quarterback from Novato, California sparkled in prime time on Saturday night in a 42-17 clobbering over the Denver Broncos. Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 passing yards and five touchdowns. Three of Goff’s touchdowns went to the amazing Lions’s rookie tight end Sam LaPorta of Highland, Illinois. With the win, the Lions lead the NFC North with a record of 10 wins and four losses.

 

Topics  
49ers Bills Buccaneers Lions NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes Signs With Prime Sports Drink As Valuation Set To Reach $8.1B

Patrick Mahomes Signs With Prime Sports Drink As Valuation Set To Reach $8.1B

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)
NFL Week 16: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
mnf eagles at seahawks (1)
Monday Night Football: NFL Fans Watch Underdog Seattle Seahawks Edge Slumping Philadelphia Eagles At Lumen Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4)
PFF Week 15 Player Grades And Team Of The Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
qb bryce young makes coach dance (1)
Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young’s NFL 4th-Quarter Comeback Makes Interim Coach Chris Tabor Dance – Sort Of
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6)
Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Week 15 Same Game Parlay
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs towards the locker room
Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top