On Halloween, it is time to look back at the eighth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season. Here are the top five offensive performers from winning teams.

5) Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback from Firebaugh, California completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception, along with seven rushes for 41 rushing yards and another major score in a 24-18 win over the Tamps Bay Buccaneers. With the win, the Bills improve to a record of five wins and three losses, and are one game back of the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East.

4) Joe Burrow

You could make the argument that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa had his most impressive performance of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with six rushes for 43 rushing yards in a 31-17 Cincinnati win over an opponent with an excellent defense, the San Francisco 49ers. With the win, the Bengals improve to a record of four wins and three losses, and are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for second place in the AFC North.

3) Will Levis

The days of Ryan Tannehill quarterbacking the Tennessee Titans may be numbered, especially after what we saw from Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis of Newton, Massachusetts on Sunday. Levis, who was replacing Tannehill, who was out with an ankle injury, was sensational in his NFL debut. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 Tennessee win over the Atlanta Falcons. With the win, Tennessee improved to a record of three wins and four losses, and into second place in the AFC South.

2) Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback completed 29 of 38 passes for 319 passing yards and four touchdown passes along with six rushing yards, in a 38-31 Philadelphia Eagles win over the Washington Commanders. It was a slow start for Hurts, as the Commanders had the early 14-3 lead, but a strong fourth quarter, where Hurts orchestrated three Philadelphia touchdowns gave the Eagles an impressive win. As a result, the Eagles are 7-1.

1) Dak Prescott

The star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys had a phenomenal performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He completed 25 of 31 passes for 304 passing yards, and four touchdown passes, along with four rushes for 19 rushing yards in a 43-20 Cowboys win. With the victory, Dallas is at 5-2.