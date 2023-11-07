The ninth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season completed on Monday night with the Los Angeles Chargers beating the New York Jets 27-6. Here are the top five players from the week on winning teams.

5) Tank Dell

The Houston Texans rookie wide receiver from Daytona Beach, Florida had six catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He had major scores of 29 yards and 15 yards. Dell’s first touchdown catch from Texans quarterback CJ Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California came with five minutes and 59 seconds left in the third quarter. At the time it pulled the Texans to within a single point at 23-22 Tampa Bay. Dell then had a 15-yard game-winning touchdown catch from Stroud which beat the Buccaneers 39-37. The touchdown was with six seconds left.

4) Joe Burrow

After a slow start to the season, the Bengals are playing much better and have won four straight games. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa completed 31 of 44 passes for 348 yards and two touchdown passes as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills 24-18 on Sunday night. Burrow, who also had four rushing yards, has now guided the Bengals to a record of five wins and three losses.

3) Joshua Dobbs

The Vikings have a new quarterback now with Kirk Cousins out for the year with an Achilles injury. What Joshua Dobbs did for Minnesota was extraordinary. After being traded from Arizona during the week, Dobbs came in for the injured Jaren Hall, and completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards, and two touchdowns, along with seven rushes for 66 yards and another major score as the Vikings defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-28. Dobbs’s game-winning six-yard touchdown pass was to Brandon Powell of Deerfield Beach, Florida with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

2) Jalen Hurts

The Eagles’s 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys could be considered the game of the year. It was that sensational. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas completed 17 of 23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, along with 36 rushing yards and another major score. With the win, the Eagles are 8-1.

1) CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud had a record-breaking day on Sunday. He set the NFL record for most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback (470), and tied the NFL record for most touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in season with five. rt