Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov named NHL First Star of the Week

Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from December 18 to 24. In four games, Kaprizov had four goals and three assists for seven points.

This is the second time in Kaprizov’s career he has been the NHL First Star of the Week. He was previously honoured the week from January 9-15.

Kaprizov is the second Russian to be honoured this month. He follows Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov, who was honoured for the week from December 4-10. Kaprizov is also the third player from the Central Division to be honoured this month. He follows Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, who was honoured the week from November 27 to December 3, and Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia, who was honoured the week from December 11-17.

More Statistics from the Week for Kaprizov

Kaprizov was also a +5 with four penalty minutes, two game-winning goals in overtime, two power-play points, 14 shots on goal, two hits, and one blocked shot. Kaprizov’s first game-winning goal came in a 4-3 Minnesota win over the Boston Bruins on December 19. Kaprizov scored from Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden at 2:54 of overtime. Kaprizov’s second game-winning goal came in a 4-3 Wild win over the Montreal Canadiens on December 21. Kaprizov scored from Marcus Johansson of Landskrona, Sweden and Brock Faber of Maple Grove, Minnesota with five seconds left in overtime.

Kaprizov’s two power-play points came in the Wild win over the Canadiens. He first set up Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts at 13:19 of the first period, and then Faber at 8:57 of the third period. Kaprizov also had one assist in a 4-3 Wild loss to the Penguins on December 18, two goals against the Bruins on December 19, and another goal in a 3-2 Wild win over the Bruins on December 23.

Kaprizov’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Kaprizov has 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 32 games. He is a zero plus/minus rating with 14 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 103 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 14 hits, 11 takeaways and 35 giveaways.

Two points out of a playoff spot

With three wins in four games, the Wild improved to a record of 15 wins, 13 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 34 points. They are two points of the Arizona Coyotes for a playoff spot.