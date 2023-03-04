Will Levis, the former quarterback at Kentucky, is generating a lot of buzz in the lead-up to the NFL draft. He is among the top three or four quarterbacks in the draft, and many analysts project him to be a top-ten pick. Levis is known for his arm strength, and he is eager to show it off at the upcoming NFL combine.

Levis Wants to be the GOAT

In an interview with the media on Friday, Levis made it clear that he has lofty goals for his NFL career. “I want to be the greatest of all time,” he said. “Like, you’re crazy if you don’t think that way.” This is big talk coming from one of the upcoming draft’s most polarizing figures with many doubting the former Wildcats quarterback. However, according to top US sportsbooks, Levis is the fourth favorite to be the first quarterback drafted.

Levis is planning to throw at the combine, and he is looking forward to showing off his arm strength. “Because I’ve got a cannon,” Levis said, “and I want to show it off.” He knows that arm talent is in no doubt, but there are concerns about his accuracy. Last year at Kentucky, he threw just 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

It appears Will Levis does indeed have a cannon for an arm 🎥: @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/MMChEpS96U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 3, 2023

“Obviously, the goal is to progress,” he said. “I’m gonna get better every year. I’m not expecting myself to be the best quarterback in the league right off the bat. But, I mean, that’s just what development is all about. And that’s what I’m gonna lean on the coaches and staff and the players around me to help me get to that level.”

Levis Says He Can Bring a Super Bowl to His New Team

Levis’s eagerness to show off his arm strength at the combine is not surprising. The combine is a chance for NFL prospects to showcase their physical abilities in front of scouts and team executives. Levis knows that a strong showing at the combine could improve his draft stock and help him land with a team that values his skill set.

“I mean, I think right now I can bring them a championship team, you know? That’s the confidence I have,” Levis said when asked what he will bring to an NFL team. “I think I’m able to assimilate myself very, very well. Better than anybody else, I believe. That’s the confidence I have just due to my experience and just due to my physical tools, I think that I’m gonna be able to be plugged into any offense, learn it well and become a leader very quickly.”

Levis’s confidence and ambition are impressive, but he will need to back up his talk with on-field performance in the NFL. The transition from college football to the NFL can be challenging, and many highly-touted prospects fail to live up to expectations. Levis will need to work hard and stay focused if he wants to succeed at the next level.

The quarterbacks will take to the field for their drills on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.