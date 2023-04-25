NFL News and Rumors

Will The Green Bay Packers Pick Up QB Jordan Love’s Fifth Year Option?

Wendi Oliveros
It is official.

With Monday’s trade of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers have formally ushered in the Jordan Love era.

Love, 24, the  26th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, will be the team’s QB1 this fall.

Before Love even takes the field, the Packers have to make a decision regarding his future.

That decision has to be made by May 1, 2023.

Will the Packers pick up the fifth-year option on his contract?

2023 will be Love’s fourth NFL season.

If the Packers do not pick up his fifth-year option, he could be a free agent at the end of the season.

How Much Does The Option Cost?

Love’s fifth-year option is valued at $21,770,000.

That is a hefty raise from his $2,298,652 projected 2023 paycheck.

It also would signify the team’s commitment to Love who has played in 10 NFL games starting in only one of them.

Love has completed 50 passes for 606 yards.

He threw three touchdowns and three interceptions to date.

Packers Probably Will Pick It Up

With so much drama surrounding the quarterback position with the neverending speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team in recent years, the Packers may pick up Love’s option just to demonstrate confidence in him and give him a chance to excel at the position.

Love has huge shoes to fill.

It has been 31 years since the Packers starting quarterback has not been either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers.

Packers legends precede him who were NFL MVPs and Hall of Famers (or a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers’ case), and they are Super Bowl Champions.

The Packers Have A Good Track Record Selecting QB1s

The Packers figure out a way to get the best possible starting quarterback for their team.

Brett Favre came via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, and Aaron Rodgers was drafted.

The issue the Packers have is breaking up with their legendary quarterbacks.

It seems as though the Jets like to help out with that problem.

15 years separate the two trades the Packers made to the Jets for Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Could Jordan Love be a 2038 Jets trade candidate as a 39-year-old veteran quarterback?

 

 

NFL News and Rumors Packers
