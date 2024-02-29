NFL News and Rumors

Will The Vikings Trade WR Justin Jefferson?

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants a new contract. If Jefferson does not sign a contract extension, will the Vikings consider trading their star wide receiver?

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the media about Jefferson’s contract and quickly shot down those trade rumors.

“That is not something that’s once crossed my mind,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters when asked if he has considered trading Jefferson. “You got a blue[-chip] player, a blue[-chip] person, you try to keep as many of those as you can.”

After three productive seasons where Jefferson emerged as one of the game’s best players, the Vikings and their top wide receiver began contract negotiations last summer. Despite coming “unbelievably close,” an extension was never signed, and talks were put on hold.

Adofo-Mensah explained the contract negotiations to reporters.

“We had a lot of great dialogue last offseason,” Adofo-Mensah said about negotiating with Jefferson. “I think people forget: Deals rarely happen after three years. And there’s a reason. With two years left [on his rookie contract], there’s uncertainty that somebody has got to hold. Either the club has got to hold it, or the player has got to hold it. There’s new money, old money. How do you look at contracts? Those are very hard conversations to have. So a lot of them don’t get done.”

Justin Jefferson Could Become Highest-Paid Wide Receiver In NFL

It’s widely believed that Jefferson will become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL when he signs a new extension. Adofo-Mensah reiterated that sentiment, saying Jefferson should be compensated like he’s the best at his position.

“We’ve said it and we’ll continue to say it: We think he’s the best wide receiver in the league and should be compensated as such,” Adofo-Mensah added. “We think he’s one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league, and think he should be compensated as such. We’ll continue to have those dialogues and conversations.

As Jefferson enters his fifth NFL season, the Vikings exercised his fifth-year option for 2024 worth $19.743 million.

NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
