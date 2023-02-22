UFC News and Rumors

William Knight Among 3 Fighters Removed From UFC Roster

Garrett Kerman
William Knight

Last weekend’s event UFC Vegas 69 had its fair share of ups and downs, with some exciting fights and some that weren’t at all. There were, however, some bright spots like the emergence of a future title contender in Erin Blanchfield, who ended Jessica Andrade’s win streak and submitted her in the second round.

We also saw some great performances from some up-and-coming prospects like Clayton Carpenter. AJ Fletcher and Nazim Sadykhov. With those great performances there also were some awful performances, three in particular that stood out.

William Knight put on one of the all-time worst performances in recent memory against Marcin Prachnio. He just seemed to never be able to get going allowing his counterpart to just kick him at distance for 15 minutes and landing only eight total strikes throughout the course of the fight and losing a clear-cut decision.

Jordan Wright also didn’t live up to his Beverly Hills Ninja monocle against Ultimate Fighter finalist Zac Pauga. He was just bullied against the cage and wasn’t able to get Pauga off of him, but when he did he just wouldn’t unload like we’ve seen him do in the past ultimately losing a wide unanimous decision.

Last was Lina Lansberg putting on the worst performance of her career against Mayra Bueno Silva, which was expected at the age of 40. She was just beaten to the punch on the feet and when it hit the mat Silva was too much before Lansberg gave her the kneebar submission on a silver platter.

Unfortunately, all three of these fighters were removed from the UFC roster per the completion of their contracts. They certainly can resign at a later date but the chances of that happening anytime soon seem to be slim.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
