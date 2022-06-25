Wimbledon 2022 Prize Money: How Much Will Tennis Players Earn?

The 2022 Wimbledon will get underway on Monday. The third major of the tennis year promises to provide plenty of excitement and drama even though no ATP and WTA points are up for grabs. But, there will be plenty of prize money.

The men’s and women’s singles’s champions will receive $2.5 million each. That is equivalent to £2 million. There is also a substantial increase to the winner compared to the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Ashleigh Barty of Australia won $2.1 million or £1.7 million each.

Prize Money for Each Singles Competitor

Place Prize money Champion £2,000,000 ($2,500,000) Finalist £1,050,000 ($1,290,000) Semifinalist £535,000 ($636,000) Quarterfinalist £310,000 ($380,000) Fourth round £190,000 ($233,000) Third round £120,000 ($147,000) Second round £78,000 ($96,000) First round £50,000 ($61,000)

Rise in Total Prize Money

The total prize money for Wimbledon in 2022 is $49.55 million. This is equivalent to £40.35 million. In all, there is a 15% increase from 2021 and a 6% increase from 2019 according to Ben Miller of sportingnews.com.

Even though there is an increase in total prize money, the men’s and women’s winners will actually earn less than the £2,350,000 that Djokovic and Simona Halep of Romania each won in 2019. Three years ago Djokovic beat Switzerland’s Roger Federer in a dramatic five setter, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in one of the best tennis matches ever played.

When you take a look at Wimbledon history, when Rod Laver of Australia won Wimbledon in 1968, he only won £2,000 ($2452.90). Other milestone years when it came to prize money in men’s tennis came in 1972 when Stan Smith of the United States won £ 5,000 ($6,132.25); in 1974 when Jimmy Connors of the United States won £10,000 ($12,264.50); in 1979 when Bjorn Borg of Sweden won £20,000 ($24,529); in 1984 when John McEnroe of the United States won £100,000 ($122,645); in 2001 when Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia won £500,000 ($613,225); in 2010 when Rafael Nadal of Spain won £1,000,000 ($1.23 million), and in 2016 when Andy Murray of Great Britain won £2,000,000 ($2.5 million).

Evolution of Equality in Women’s Wimbledon Prize Money

In 2022, the men and women will earn the exact same in prize money in singles action. This occurs despite the fact that men’s matches continue to be best of five sets, while women’s matches are best of three sets.

The equal prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champions first came in 2007 when Federer won the men’s title and Venus Williams of the United States won the women’s title. Both Federer and Williams won £ 700,000 each.

When Laver won the 1968 Wimbledon title and earned £2,000 ($2452.90), the 1968 women’s champion Billie Jean King of the United States only earned £750 ($919.84). In an interesting note, King actually made less money than the Australian duo of John Newcombe and Tony Roche, who made £800 in winning the men’s doubles title.

Prize Money for Doubles Champions

Just like in singles’ action, the prize money for the doubles champions are the same in men’s and women’s action. The doubles champions will share £540,000 ($662,000) in 2022. Last year, the men’s and women’s doubles champions shared £480,000 ($588,700). Like in singles action, the doubles champions received the same the first time in 2007. That year the men’s doubles champions of France’s Arnaud Clement and Michael Llodra and the women’s doubles champions of Zimbabwe’s Clara Black and South Africa’s Liezel Huber each won £222,900 ($273,375.70).

For the odds of Wimbledon competitors in 2022, go to BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.