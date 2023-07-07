Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: 2 Must-See Men’s Matches To Watch On Friday

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Odds | Djokovic Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

There have already been instant classic early-round matches at Wimbledon 2023.

Two Friday men’s tennis matches could be added to the list.

Here they are:

1. Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs. Andy Murray – Second Round

This match was suspended on Thursday night because it could not be finished before the 11:00 PM curfew.

Murray is the fan-favorite and is leading two sets to one.

There was a scary moment when he slipped and went down.

However, he got up and won the set on the next point.

Tsitsipas had a marathon first-round match against Dominic Thiem and is attempting to play doubles with his brother Petros and mixed doubles with Paula Badosa.

These long multi-day matches are not helping his cause.

 

2. Stan Wawrinka Vs. Novak Djokovic – Third Round

Stan the Man is enjoying his return to tennis.

He was out with injuries for a prolonged period, and the 38-year-old knows he is at the tail end of his career.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam the 3-time Grand Slam Champion Wawrinka has not won.

The path to the final takes a very challenging turn on Friday when he takes on Novak Djokovic.

Tennis fans are getting treated to this epic clash in the third round of Wimbledon 2023.

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon, but if anyone can be a spoiler, it could be Wawrinka.

The two have faced off at other Grand Slams, but this will be their first meeting at Wimbledon.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023: How To Get An Exclusive Membership To The All England Tennis Club

Wimbledon 2023: How To Get An Exclusive Membership To The All England Tennis Club

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  25min
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
Wimbledon 2023: 16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Advances To Third Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2023: American Frances Tiafoe Advances Into Third Round Without Dropping A Set
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Wimbledon 2023: 4 American Women Are Still Alive, 2 Eliminated On Thursday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
How All-England Club Leaves $75M In Wimbledon Revenue On The Table Every Year
How All-England Club Leaves $75M In Wimbledon Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  42min
Tennis News and Rumors
What To Eat At Wimbledon 2023? Most Popular Wimbledon Menu Items & Snacks
What To Eat At Wimbledon 2023? Most Popular Wimbledon Menu Items & Snacks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
d04cc-katy_perry_roar
Wimbledon 2023: 5 Celebrities Spotted At The All England Lawn Tennis And Croquet Club
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top