Wimbledon 2023: 2 Must-See Men’s Matches To Watch On Friday

There have already been instant classic early-round matches at Wimbledon 2023.

Two Friday men’s tennis matches could be added to the list.

Here they are:

1. Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs. Andy Murray – Second Round

This match was suspended on Thursday night because it could not be finished before the 11:00 PM curfew.

Murray is the fan-favorite and is leading two sets to one.

There was a scary moment when he slipped and went down.

However, he got up and won the set on the next point.

Andy Murray recovers from a slip to take the third set 💪 The match will resume tomorrow due to Wimbledon’s 11 PM local time curfew. pic.twitter.com/O0wLrCbTGy — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2023

Tsitsipas had a marathon first-round match against Dominic Thiem and is attempting to play doubles with his brother Petros and mixed doubles with Paula Badosa.

These long multi-day matches are not helping his cause.

2. Stan Wawrinka Vs. Novak Djokovic – Third Round

Stan the Man is enjoying his return to tennis.

He was out with injuries for a prolonged period, and the 38-year-old knows he is at the tail end of his career.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam the 3-time Grand Slam Champion Wawrinka has not won.

The path to the final takes a very challenging turn on Friday when he takes on Novak Djokovic.

Tennis fans are getting treated to this epic clash in the third round of Wimbledon 2023.

Two legends face off in London 🥊 @stanwawrinka and @DjokerNole will battle it out for a spot in the next round. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WAZ063nUzP — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 6, 2023

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon, but if anyone can be a spoiler, it could be Wawrinka.

The two have faced off at other Grand Slams, but this will be their first meeting at Wimbledon.

🇦🇺 Australian Open: 2013, 2014, 2015

🇫🇷 Roland Garros: 2015

🇺🇸 US Open: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 🇬🇧 Wimbledon: 2023 ‼️ Major H2H: 4-4 With his win today, Stan Wawrinka ensures that his rivalry with Novak Djokovic will complete the ‘career slam’, having met at all four majors. pic.twitter.com/dipnPjM1sD — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 6, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023