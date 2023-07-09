Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: 3 Americans Remain In The Competition

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Madison Keys

Three Americans are still in the hunt in Wimbledon 2023.

Making it to the second week is an accomplishment, but some would argue that the real tennis challenge begins now.

Good luck to all three.

1. Madison Keys

Ever since she won the Wimbledon warmup event at Eastbourne, Madison Keys has been on a roll.

She has not really been tested and finds herself the more experienced opponent in her Round of 16 match against 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva who made a name for herself in the French Open.

This is a dangerous opponent for Keys because she does not know Andreeva well, but her experience should help her persevere to the quarterfinals.

 

2. Jessica Pegula

America’s top-ranked woman, Jessica Pegula, has already punched her ticket to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

She has now made it to the quarterfinals of every Grand Slam.

Grass has not been her favorite surface in the past, but aside from dropping a set in a tiebreaker the opening round to fellow American Lauren Davis, Pegula has played great tennis.

Next up for Pegula is Marketa Vondroušová of the Czech Republic, a left-handed player, and former French Open finalist in 2019.

3. Christopher Eubanks

Big Banks is the last American man in the Wimbledon draw.

His 2023 season has been extraordinary; he climbed into the Top 100 in the spring and is now in the Top 40.

He took out 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Cam Norrie in the second round.

Next up for Eubanks is Stefanos Tsitispas in the fourth round.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Tennis News and Rumors
