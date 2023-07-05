The American tennis players managed the rain-soaked schedule of Wimbledon 2023 and came out and won first-round matches that either were not started or were in process.

3 Notable American Women Secured Victories

For the women, veterans Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens registered straight-set wins.

Back on the Board If it feels like you haven’t seen much of Danielle Collins this year, it’s because… well… you haven’t. Playing just her 6th event since the Australian Open, Collins notches her first win since March with a 6-4, 6-4, win over Julia Grabher to clear round 1. pic.twitter.com/Cq3CdpKMjq — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) July 5, 2023

Can’t stop, won’t stop 💪 🇺🇸 @Madison_Keys extends her winning streak with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory against Kartal.#Wimbledon | #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/HSv4SzUXEr — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 5, 2023

Sloane Steady A match originally scheduled for Monday comes to a conclusion on Wednesday as Sloane Stephens defeats Rebecca Peterson, 6-2, 6-3, in just over an hour. Stephens, who’s best finish in London was a quarterfinal run in 2013, next faces Donna Vekic or Zhang Shuai. pic.twitter.com/y2HRefRAVh — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) July 5, 2023

Keys and Stephens won titles this spring and appear to be resurging.

Stephens will face a tough second-round opponent in Donna Vekic.

5 Well-Known American Men Advanced

Christopher Eubanks, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round after Wednesday’s matches.

Eubanks also known as “Big Banks” is in the Wimbledon main draw for the first time and is climbing the rankings in 2023.

In his debut in the #Wimbledon main draw, Christopher Eubanks is headed for the second round. Dude hit 27 aces. — Merlisa (@merlisa) July 5, 2023

Taylor Fritz finished his match on Wednesday; it was in the fifth set and on serve when it resumed.

Took 3 days, but Taylor Fritz is on to round ✌️! pic.twitter.com/6uQc6WTdKP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 5, 2023

Tommy Paul won in straight sets.

In the second round, he faces the big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic who is trying to make a comeback after nearly two years off the tour due to injuries.

Tommy Paul 🇺🇸 7-5 6-3 6-1 winner over Mochizuki 🇯🇵 and the 16th seed moves through, joining his doubles partner Tiafoe 🇺🇸 in the 2nd round #wimbl — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) July 5, 2023



Ben Shelton, like Eubanks, opens with a win in his first year in the Wimbledon main draw.

It’s a first #Wimbledon win for Ben Shelton. He advances to Round ✌🏻 after defeating Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3. 💪🏼 Up next: Cressy or Djere pic.twitter.com/8BiJD3nezk — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) July 5, 2023

Frances Tiafoe, known as Big Foe, who is partnering in an intriguing doubles team with Tommy Paul, also advanced.

Frances Tiafoe hits an incredible angle passing shot against Yibing Wu at Wimbledon It’s not easy to move like this on grass at all. Incredible speed from Big Foe. pic.twitter.com/7rpeyMdXcp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 5, 2023



These are positive results in tricky first-round matches and are a great start for the Americans at Wimbledon.

These Americans join Jessica Pegula whose first-round match started and finished on schedule on Monday.

