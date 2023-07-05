Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: American Players Succeeded On A Drier Wednesday

Wendi Oliveros
The American tennis players managed the rain-soaked schedule of Wimbledon 2023 and came out and won first-round matches that either were not started or were in process.

3 Notable American Women Secured Victories

For the women, veterans Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens registered straight-set wins.

Keys and Stephens won titles this spring and appear to be resurging.

Stephens will face a tough second-round opponent in Donna Vekic.

5 Well-Known American Men Advanced

Christopher Eubanks, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round after Wednesday’s matches.

Eubanks also known as “Big Banks” is in the Wimbledon main draw for the first time and is climbing the rankings in 2023.

Taylor Fritz finished his match on Wednesday; it was in the fifth set and on serve when it resumed.

Tommy Paul won in straight sets.

In the second round, he faces the big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic who is trying to make a comeback after nearly two years off the tour due to injuries.


Ben Shelton, like Eubanks, opens with a win in his first year in the Wimbledon main draw.

Frances Tiafoe, known as Big Foe, who is partnering in an intriguing doubles team with Tommy Paul, also advanced.


These are positive results in tricky first-round matches and are a great start for the Americans at Wimbledon.

These Americans join Jessica Pegula whose first-round match started and finished on schedule on Monday.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
