2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina shook off nerves and rust to prevail in her first-round match of Wimbledon 2023 over American Shelby Rogers.

Rybakina pulled out of the French Open with a viral illness and was not able to adequately prepare for grass court season as a result.

Rogers played lights-out tennis in the first set and won it by a score of 6-4.

After that, Rybakina reset herself and settled down.

She’s won her last three matches at Wimbledon when trailing by a set 👌 Defending champion Elena Rybakina rebounds to top Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/8DqYzangjk — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) July 4, 2023

Her game and her footwork improved and she breezed through the final two sets.

Title defense begun 🛡️ No.3 seed Elena Rybakina’s comeback win over Rogers sets up a Round 2 clash with either Cornet or Hibino!#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/922XK9I7cl — wta (@WTA) July 4, 2023

After the match, Rybakina admitted to pre-match nerves.

Elena Rybakina on playing in front of Royal Box: “I got experience last year playing on Centre Court in front of the Royal Box. It actually didn’t help me much. I was just as nervous today.. the grass is full on the baseline. It’s just amazing. I’m just enjoying the moment”🥹 pic.twitter.com/WNRTqwZghQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 4, 2023

The microscope was not on her in 2022 when she won the title; that has completely changed.

As she said, she is grateful for the opportunity to advance to the second round and hopes to gain confidence from her Centre Court appearance on Tuesday.

Rybakina’s road to defending her title will not be easy.

Here is Elena #Rybakina‘s draw for #Wimbledon 😍 She will face Shelby Rogers in Round 1.

Expected to face Haddad Maia in the Last 16, and Jabeur in the quarters. pic.twitter.com/prhd69ACWI — Elena Rybakina Fan page (@ElenaRybakina2) July 2, 2023



She has three Grand Slam Champions in her section of the draw: Petra Kvitova, Bianca Andreescu, and Jelena Ostapenko.

In addition, Rybakina’s opponent in the 2022 Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur, is in her section of the draw.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023