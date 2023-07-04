Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina Shakes Off Strong Shelby Rogers Start To Advance To 2nd Round

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Elena Rybakina

2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina shook off nerves and rust to prevail in her first-round match of Wimbledon 2023 over American Shelby Rogers.

Rybakina pulled out of the French Open with a viral illness and was not able to adequately prepare for grass court season as a result.

Rogers played lights-out tennis in the first set and won it by a score of 6-4.

After that, Rybakina reset herself and settled down.

 

Her game and her footwork improved and she breezed through the final two sets.

After the match, Rybakina admitted to pre-match nerves.

The microscope was not on her in 2022 when she won the title; that has completely changed.

As she said, she is grateful for the opportunity to advance to the second round and hopes to gain confidence from her Centre Court appearance on Tuesday.

Rybakina’s road to defending her title will not be easy.


She has three Grand Slam Champions in her section of the draw: Petra Kvitova, Bianca Andreescu, and Jelena Ostapenko.

In addition, Rybakina’s opponent in the 2022 Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur, is in her section of the draw.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
