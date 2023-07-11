Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is only a few months into her return to the WTA from maternity leave.

Svitolina gave birth to daughter Skai in October 2022 and returned to the tour in April.

Since then, she has required very little time to get back into her old form.

The former World No. 3 reached the Wimbledon semifinals with a three-set victory over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Svitolina showed incredible nerve and got an early service break of Swiatek in the third set.

Swiatek had some uncharacteristic unforced errors in the third, and Svitolina held on to win.

STUNNING ELINA ✨🇺🇦 Svitolina upsets the World No.1 to reach the #Wimbledon semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/6EHHjjZkyJ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) July 11, 2023



With this win, Svitolina has now won seven matches over World No. 1 players in her career.

Three wins were over Angelique Kerber, two were against Simona Halep, and one was a win over Serena Williams.

Svitolina will face Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

The two met in the 2020 Olympics semifinals, and Vondrousova was the winner.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina continues being the most compelling story in tennis this summer, beating #1 Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals of #Wimbledon. Faces Marketa Vondrousova next in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic semifinal. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 11, 2023

Vondrousova defeated American Jessica Pegula earlier in the day to punch her ticket to the Wimbledon semifinals.

Svitolina famously had to cancel her trip to see Harry Styles in concert on July 8.

Asked after the match how she would celebrate, she planned to have a beer.

Elina Svitolina after beating Iga Swiatek: “Harry Styles is going to have to wait. What do you do the next day & a half to prepare for the semifinal? Elina: “First of all, I’m gonna have a beer probably.” 😂 Can someone get this new mom a beer? She’s earned it. 🍺❤️ pic.twitter.com/VA1k3fzhtZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 11, 2023

