Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Quarterfinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is only a few months into her return to the WTA from maternity leave.

Svitolina gave birth to daughter Skai in October 2022 and returned to the tour in April.

Since then, she has required very little time to get back into her old form.

The former World No. 3 reached the Wimbledon semifinals with a three-set victory over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Svitolina showed incredible nerve and got an early service break of Swiatek in the third set.

Swiatek had some uncharacteristic unforced errors in the third, and Svitolina held on to win.


With this win, Svitolina has now won seven matches over World No. 1 players in her career.

Three wins were over Angelique Kerber, two were against Simona Halep, and one was a win over Serena Williams.

Svitolina will face Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

The two met in the 2020 Olympics semifinals, and Vondrousova was the winner.

Vondrousova defeated American Jessica Pegula earlier in the day to punch her ticket to the Wimbledon semifinals.

Svitolina famously had to cancel her trip to see Harry Styles in concert on July 8.

Asked after the match how she would celebrate, she planned to have a beer.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula

Wimbledon 2023: American Jessica Pegula Loses Heartbreaking Quarterfinal Match

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Wimbledon 2023: Five best quarterfinal matches
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
Tennis News and Rumors
Christopher Eubanks
Wimbledon 2023: American Christopher Eubanks Advances To Quarterfinals After Defeat Of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017
Wimbledon 2023: Madison Keys Survives A Mirra Andreeva Scare, Advances To Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_18992810_168396541_lowres-2
Wimbledon 2023: Four best Monday fourth round matches
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Madison Keys
Wimbledon 2023: 3 Americans Remain In The Competition
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
Professional Golfers Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler Attend Wimbledon’s Middle Sunday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top