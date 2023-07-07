Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has been dealing with a spinal cord injury.

She was unable to play any Grand Slams in 2023 so fans were happy to hear that she was playing both singles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2023.

All of that came to an abrupt and unfortunate halt on Friday as Badosa was forced to retire from her second-round singles match with lingering back issues.

In addition, she and her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, affectionately known as Tsitsidosa, pulled out of the mixed doubles competition.

Paula Badosa retires from her second round match while trailing 6-2 1-0 to Marta Kostyuk. Badosa rushed to try and make it to Wimbledon despite her back injury after missing the Australian Open and French Open. Had minimal time on court before the tournament. Not too surprising. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 7, 2023

It is the latest setback for Badosa who had an outstanding 2021 season winning Indian Wells and making it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

She was World No. 2 in April 2022 but has slipped to No. 35.

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from Mixed Doubles with Stefanos Tsitsipas due to back injury. Sad news for Paula. It was great to see her back on court this week. Hopefully we’ll be seeing her soon ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/QvZQTedbGn — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 7, 2023

Post-Match Press Conference Made Matters Worse

As if her health issues are not bad enough, an uninformed reporter made an odd comment to her in the press conference following her retirement from her second round singles match.

Badosa was congratulated for her win.

She had to explain to the reporter that she lost.

Good start to Paula Badosa’s press conference after her *loss* at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/F3x4f3qPXr — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) July 7, 2023

Conclusion

Fans hope that Badosa can get healthy this season and hopefully play at the U.S. Open in September.

Getting her singles career back on track is the first priority; mixed doubles with Tsitsipas in New York would be a huge bonus.

