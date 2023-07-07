Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Injury Forces Paula Badosa To Retire From Singles And Withdraw From Mixed Doubles

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Paula Badosa

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has been dealing with a spinal cord injury.

She was unable to play any Grand Slams in 2023 so fans were happy to hear that she was playing both singles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2023.

All of that came to an abrupt and unfortunate halt on Friday as Badosa was forced to retire from her second-round singles match with lingering back issues.

In addition, she and her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, affectionately known as Tsitsidosa, pulled out of the mixed doubles competition.

It is the latest setback for Badosa who had an outstanding 2021 season winning Indian Wells and making it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

She was World No. 2 in April 2022 but has slipped to No. 35.

Post-Match Press Conference Made Matters Worse

As if her health issues are not bad enough, an uninformed reporter made an odd comment to her in the press conference following her retirement from her second round singles match.

Badosa was congratulated for her win.

She had to explain to the reporter that she lost.

Conclusion

Fans hope that Badosa can get healthy this season and hopefully play at the U.S. Open in September.

Getting her singles career back on track is the first priority; mixed doubles with Tsitsipas in New York would be a huge bonus.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon Dress Code: What Players & Fans Can and Can’t Wear

Wimbledon Dress Code: What Players & Fans Can and Can’t Wear

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023: How To Get An Exclusive Membership To The All England Tennis Club
Wimbledon 2023: How To Get An Exclusive Membership To The All England Tennis Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Odds | Djokovic Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022
Wimbledon 2023: 2 Must-See Men’s Matches To Watch On Friday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
Wimbledon 2023: 16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Advances To Third Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2023: American Frances Tiafoe Advances Into Third Round Without Dropping A Set
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Wimbledon 2023: 4 American Women Are Still Alive, 2 Eliminated On Thursday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
How All-England Club Leaves $75M In Wimbledon Revenue On The Table Every Year
How All-England Club Leaves $75M In Wimbledon Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
More News
Arrow to top