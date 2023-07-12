Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Defeats Defending Champion Elena Rybakina In Quarterfinals

Wendi Oliveros
Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur had 12 months to think about losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

She avenged that loss in the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals with nearly flawless tennis in the second and third sets.


Jabeur was firing winners off the forehand and backhand side while displaying her trademark touch.


She also compounded that with limited unforced errors.

Though she was a little frustrated losing the first set in a tiebreaker, she continued to hold her nerve and come out with the win.

Rybakina did not play poorly.

She had more unforced errors than Jabeur, but it was just Jabeur’s day to shine with such a high-quality performance that sends her to the semifinals to face 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who defeated American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier in the day.

Jabeur had a slower start to 2023 requiring knee surgery after the Australian Open.

She has admitted that winning Wimbledon is her dream.

Jabeur arguably served, moved, and played the best match of her career to defeat Rybakina.

She will need all the shots and accuracy to take out the hard-hitting Sabalenka in the next round.

Sabalenka is the only Grand Slam champion left in the final four of the women’s draw.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
