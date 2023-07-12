Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur had 12 months to think about losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

She avenged that loss in the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals with nearly flawless tennis in the second and third sets.

Ons Jabeur on getting revenge against Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon "You spoke about the chance to get revenge for the final. How are you feeling now?" Ons: "I'm good" 😂



Jabeur was firing winners off the forehand and backhand side while displaying her trademark touch.

Jabeur d. Elena Rybakina 7-6(5) 6-4 6-1 From losing to Elena in the final last year to beating her in the quarterfinals today. Ons just rewrote her own history. She had surgery this year as well as several injuries. This tournament is a testament to the strength of Ons 🇹🇳❤️



She also compounded that with limited unforced errors.

Though she was a little frustrated losing the first set in a tiebreaker, she continued to hold her nerve and come out with the win.

Rybakina did not play poorly.

She had more unforced errors than Jabeur, but it was just Jabeur’s day to shine with such a high-quality performance that sends her to the semifinals to face 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who defeated American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier in the day.

Jabeur had a slower start to 2023 requiring knee surgery after the Australian Open.

She has admitted that winning Wimbledon is her dream.

Jabeur arguably served, moved, and played the best match of her career to defeat Rybakina.

She will need all the shots and accuracy to take out the hard-hitting Sabalenka in the next round.

Sabalenka is the only Grand Slam champion left in the final four of the women’s draw.

