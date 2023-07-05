Wimbledon Wednesday is a busy one.

It is also a bit confusing how the rounds are progressing with a lot of rain in the first two days that stopped play on the outside courts.

Most interesting match of #Wimbledon so far is the one between the weather and the tournament itself. Rain starts the match with an early break and takes the lead in this Day 3 as well. pic.twitter.com/l5OrsRv3OU — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) July 5, 2023

As a result, here is what is happening at Wimbledon today.

1. Busiest Wimbledon Day Since Middle Sunday 2004

With 87 matches on the docket including 69 first-round matches and 18 second-round matches, there will be plenty of activity on all courts today, weather permitting.

2. Practices Will Not Happen

A lack of open courts will contribute to limited player practices.

This may not be a bad thing since 174 players out of the 256 (128 men and 128 women) will be active in match play on Wednesday.

However, for those that like to hit before a match, that seems unlikely to happen.

3. Weather Delays Cause Extra Stress And Anxiety

Tennis is more than a physical sport.

The mental side of the game is equally powerful.

Players waiting to play first-round matches or those who were in progress and have been delayed for days have to deal with the stress associated with the schedule change.

It may mean there will be no days off the rest of the week.

In ideal weather conditions, players get every other day off in the early rounds of a Grand Slam.

4. Players Are Already In Third Round While Others Have Not Finished First Round Matches

Under the category of not making sense, Wimbledon does not juggle court assignments to get more players scheduled on covered courts.

That means the ranked players who are scheduled for the covered courts will proceed per usual while others on the outside courts must wait out the bad weather.

This also causes a gap similar to what we are seeing with Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina who have advanced to the third round while over 100 players are not finished with the first round.

Well: in a day with 69 (!) 1st round matches scheduled, the first to finish… is a 2nd round match. This just doesn’t make ANY sense. Daria Kasatkina beats Jodie Burrage 6-0, 6-2 on Centre to reach the 3rd round, while +100 players are yet to play their first rounds. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 5, 2023

